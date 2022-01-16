Do you have problems with your WiFi network? Do not worry! These are the best titles to play without an Internet connection on iPhone or iPad.

If what you are looking for is a playful experience for mobile devices, and that your experience is not limited by having to have a stable Internet connection, then we will present you with a list of 8 iPhone and iPad games that work offline.

With the passing of the years and the new technological advances, they have been developed multiple mobile games, with genres ranging from platform games to arcade games.

However, many of the games require the mobile device to have Internet connection. Although there are some titles that do not need the Internet, they may not be entirely entertaining or according to the demands of the players.

But don’t worry, based on this need we have compiled a list of games that do not require connection, focusing especially on those designed for iPhone and iPad devices.

Games for iPad and iPad offline: the 8 best

Soul Knight

‎Brothers in Arms

‎Alto’s Odyssey

‎Subway Surfers

‎Into the Dead 2

Vector 2

Need for Speed ​​No Limits

‎NOVA Legacy

We present this practice list of games available for iPhone and iPad offline, so you can enjoy various titles without limitations because you are in a offline zone or due to lack of data on your device.

It presents games of various genres with the option to play online in multiplayer or in the best of cases, enjoy the challenges and missions in solo mode without the need to be connected to networks.

Soul Knight

You are a hero with quest to retrieve the magic stone that gives stability to the world and that has been stolen by aliens. Arm yourself with courage and of course, with many crazy weapons that you will find throughout the game.

You will have to go through dungeons avoiding shots and shooting everywhere, with a very simple control to handle.

‎Brothers in Arms 3

Do you have the guts and skill to go to war and emerge victorious? Brothers in Arms 3 puts you to the test in a merciless war that you will have to wage, with different weapons, each one with special characteristics that will be better suited to different situations, upgrade your weapons to make them more effective.

Also, you can play in multiplayer mode with players from all over the world, or try your skills at dangerous missions.

Alto’s Odyssey

This game will not only provide you with entertainment, its landscapes inspired by the diverse and majestic biomes of the desert, combined with a relaxing soundtrack, will make you immerse yourself in a tranquility and peace where you can lose yourself for a long time.

You will have to go through the various desert landscapes sliding in the best style of sandboarding, exploring the skies, climbing cliffs, escaping from mischievous lemurs and other elements. It’s not about collect coins or accumulate points, it’s just you and your board traveling through an uncharted desert.

‎Subway Surfers

This well-known game focuses on some mischievous surfers who are looking for escape from a grumpy inspector through the train tracks. Without a doubt, it is a fun game that combines great colorful elements and HD scenery.

You will have to escape avoiding multiple obstacles, moving trains and collecting as many coins as possible with which you can unlock new ones elements and characters.

As you escape you will find gadgets that will help you escape like a skateboard, jetpack to paint, magnets to collect more coins and other artifacts. Immerse yourself in this fun and colorful game.

Into the Dead 2

A unique journey of survival in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, you must arm yourself with everything you can to fight your way through the ferocious undead. equip yourself with firearms, chainsaws, knives, shoot, crush and cut without mercy or you could lose your life.

This game features a fascinating story development with multiple alternate endings. Complete each stage and meet the challenges that arise throughout the game.

‎Vector 2

Run for your life while trying to survive in a dystopian future. You must escape with best parkour skills, and as you progress unlock stunts that will help you in each level. you will have equipment that will allow you to survive but not for long, improve them to be more effective. Don’t neglect yourself!

‎Need for Speed ​​No Limits

The acclaimed game need for speed comes to the screen of your mobile. One of the best deliveries and choices to enjoy the adrenaline of car racing with a wide variety of releases for various consoles.

This delivery designed for devices with iOS system collects the success of his works in terms of career style, driving emulator, intense missions and others.

Like all his works, you can collect your favorite cars with design of the great automobile brands and with an excellent HD design.

‎NOVA Legacy

This installment presents you with a classic shooting game focused on a futuristic environment with a awesome graphic and user-friendly controls. face one alien invasion and finish them off with a variety of weapons that you can modify to have greater precision, from assault rifles to plasma weapons.

Complete the history mode, or if you wish, you can face in the multiplayer mode with players worldwide. You can also test your skills in the shadow event mode.

Thanks to this list you have at your disposal a series of games acclaimed by gamers with a diversity of genres. In addition to being great titles that will provide you with hours of entertainment, you won’t have to worry about having data on your device, since all the games available for iOS devices They work without the need for an Internet connection.

