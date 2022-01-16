8 tricks to lose weight without diet or exercise, according to science | Life

Myth or Reality. Can you really lose kilos without dieting and without joining a gym? It is possible, and the experts explain how to do it.

For lose weight you do not need magic potions. It’s as simple as consuming less than you spend.

Normally this is achieved through a diet, which reduces the calories ingested, and by exercising, which spends the accumulated ones.

Can you lose kilos without diet or exercise? Science says yes, that’s why we’ve compiled these eight tricks that are easy to implement.

It is important to realize that with the following tips we will be able to lose weight, but nobody expects to lose 20 kilos in three months.

You can lose a few kilos or keep, but nothing can match diet and exercise.

Even as it is easy to put them into practice, you lose nothing by trying them and seeing what happens…

Sleep more hours and avoid anxiety and stress

It is scientifically proven that sleeping less than necessary, fattening.

In the same way, anxiety and stress help to gain weight, because we snack between meals, we eat less healthy or more quantity, to counteract that anxiety.

Reduce the size of the dishes

Sometimes we get fat because we put too much on the plates.

One trick is use smaller plates. even dessert plates. We can fill them and our brain will have the feeling that we eat a full plate, although in reality we are consuming less quantity, and with it fewer calories.

Go to the integral

Change the bread you eat every day, for 100% wholemeal bread. Do the same with the flours.

You will reduce the contribution of carbohydrates, and you will increase the fiber.

Drink a lot of water

water is satiating, so drinking water can reduce hunger, and prevent you from snacking between meals.

What’s more hydrates cells and helps in metabolic processes, which expend calories.

Prepare healthy snacks

If you usually snack between meals, do it with healthy foods to prepare, so that later you don’t get lazy.

Peel some carrots and keep them in a bowl, or have on hand a fruit that you like. Change the fries or the piece of cheese for a handful of nuts, popcorn without salt or sugar, etc.

Look for healthy snacks that you like.

have a strong breakfast

Those of us who follow the Mediterranean diet are shocked to see how American movies have fried eggs with bacon for breakfast.

Perhaps it is not necessary to go to that extreme, but science says that If you eat protein for breakfast, you activate your metabolism. and that helps burn more calories throughout the day.

Add to your breakfasts meat, fish, eggs, or milk and you will put your body to work from the first hour.

Change ultra-processed foods for natural

If you usually eat deep-frozen lasagna, prepare it yourself at home. Instead of ordering a hamburger, prepare it with natural ingredients.

Processed and ultra-processed foods have more salt, calories, preservatives and flavorings that are more fattening than if you prepare exactly the same food yourself.

Reduce sugar intake

Start by removing 10% of the sugar you use in each tablespoon.

When you get used to it, reduce another 10%. If you eliminate sugar little by little, the body will get used to less sweet drinks, and it will cost you less.

Try all these tricks, and you will see how lose weight, or at least you won’t get fat, unless you commit abuse.