87% of teens own an iPhone in the US

Piper Sandler has conducted a survey, and the iPhone has come out on top among American teenagers.

That the iPhone is one of the most popular devices in the world is something that is not in doubt. After all, we can find traces of the Apple smartphone in almost any audiovisual medium that we consume in our entire lives, but how popular is it really among today’s youth? A recent study carried out by the Piper Sandler Companies yields a surprising result: 87% of teens in the US own an iPhone.

In a recent report based on its bi-annual survey, the analyst firm Piper Sandler has exposed that the iPhone is the most popular device among today’s teenagers, and by a surprisingly high figure. The survey shows that 87% of US teens own an iPhone, while another 88% say their next device will be an iPhone.

Harsh Kumar and Chris Donat, managing directors of Piper Sandler, write the following in the submitted report:

“Both 87% ownership of the iPhone and 88% intent to purchase an iPhone are close to the all-time highs in our survey” (…) “We believe that high penetration and intent are important for a market of premium smartphones that is maturing”

The iPhone isn’t the only Apple product to grow in popularity among teens.

In addition to the growth in iPhone ownership survey results, Piper Sandler’s survey results show that The Apple Watch has also seen an increase in popularity among teenagers.. According to the report, 15% of the group studied said they intended to buy an Apple Watch in the next six months, a figure that increases by 2% compared to 13% in spring 2021.

Apple has managed to unseat Rolex as the favorite watch brand among teenagers, leaving the latter at 35% while that of the Apple Watch increased to 39% sympathy among the study group. As for the current possession of an Apple Watch, the number has increased to 30%, compared to 25% in the survey carried out during the fall of 2021.

American teens also showed a strong trend toward using Apple Pay, remaining in second place among the payment alternatives, only behind cash. This last modality was used 85% of the times in the last month, two percent more than what was indicated the previous year.

Apple Pay, meanwhile, achieved 35% usage in the last month, coming in ahead of other options like PayPal, which had 22% usage, and Google Pay in last place with 4% usage among teens.

“While we’re a bit surprised by cash penetration among teens, we believe it’s a function of the 35% of teens surveyed who don’t have a traditional bank account. We hope that as teens get older, they’ll graduate to traditional methods.” electronic payment methods such as Apple Pay, PayPal and others”.

Piper Sandler conducted her survey on a total of 10,000 American teens across 44 states of the country on dates between August 17, 2021, and September 16, 2021. This is the 42nd survey to leave the offices of the analyst company.

Related topics: iPhone

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts get them here