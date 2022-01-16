A 22-year-old from Indonesia earns $1 million selling his NFT selfies on OpenSea

An Indonesian college student has reportedly become a millionaire by selling non-fungible token (NFT) versions of his selfies on OpenSea’s NFT marketplace.

Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali a 22-year-old computer science student from Semarang, Indonesia converted and sold nearly 1,000 selfies into NFTs. According to Ghozali, he took photos of himself for five years – between the ages of 18 and 22 – as a way to remember his graduation trip.

Uploading my photo on NFT.

Ghozali’s selfies were taken while sitting or standing in front of his computer, which were later converted into NFTs and uploaded to OpenSea in December 2021. The artist priced each selfie NFT at $3 without waiting for the interest of serious buyers. By monetizing his expressionless images, Ghozali He said:

“You can do whatever you want, like flipping or whatever, but please don’t abuse my photos or my parents will be very disappointed in me. I believe in you so please take care of my photos.”

Against your wildest expectations, Ghozali’s NFT offering exploded as prominent members of the crypto community on Twitter showed their support by buying and trading the offering.

Ghozali happened… the year of Gozali.

With the rise in popularity, one of Ghozali’s NFTs sold for 0.247 Ether (ETH) on Jan. 14. with a value of USD 806 at the time of purchase, according to AFP. The young entrepreneur also adds a touch of personalization by providing some background information along with the selfies, adding to the rarity of the NFTs.

every #NFT photo I take a story behind This photo was taken during the second corona vaccine https://t.co/pZfJKoKuc9 — Ghozali_Ghozalu (@Ghozali_Ghozalu) January 11, 2022

At its peak, Ghozali’s selfies sold for 0.9 ETH, worth around $3,000, according to a report by Lifestyle Asia. Ghozali’s collection subsequently reached a total trading volume of 317 ETH, equivalent to more than $1 million. The young artist also made his first tax payment based on this income through OpenSea.

this is my first tax payment in my life https://t.co/VDa8KYYPGs — Ghozali_Ghozalu (@Ghozali_Ghozalu) January 14, 2022

Despite the recent decline in the cryptocurrency market in general, the NFT market and the blockchain gaming industry continue to see high trading volumes.

As Cointelegraph reported, DappRadar data shows that the number of unique wallet addresses connected to NFT DApps on Ethereum grew by 43% from Q3 2021. In addition, the money generated from the trading of NFTs went from USD 10.7 billion in the third quarter of 2021 to USD 11.9 billion in the first ten days of 2022.

