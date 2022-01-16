A dropper pediatric vaccination against COVID-19

Two weeks after all students ages 5 to 11 are vaccinated against the COVID-19 to be able to take in-person classes, in compliance with an order issued last year by the governor Peter Pierluisi, less than a third of this population sector has complied with said mandate.

After the use of the product made by Pfizer in these ages was approved in November 2021, pediatric vaccination has been moving slowly.

“Of 10,530 people that we vaccinated in a massive vaccination on January 8, only 2,000 were children”said Lilliam Rodríguez, president of VOCES, an organization that promotes vaccination.

According to the COVID-19 Vaccine Report in Puerto Rico, which analyzes Dr. Rafael Irizarry with data from the Health DepartmentAs of January 12, 67,992 children between the ages of 5 and 11 had completed doses of this vaccine. At the pediatric level, two doses are required, three weeks apart.

This age group amounts to 227,000 residents on the island. Health seeks to vaccinate at least 95% of the population aged 5 to 11 years. The government’s goal was to apply the first dose to most of this group before December 15 and the second dose on January 15.

Data from the Vaccine Report, however, indicate that only 114,810 minors have the first dose. Vaccination against COVID-19 in children between 5 and 11 years old is mandatory if they want to have face-to-face classes. To do this, they must be fully vaccinated by February.

“I have been seeing many doubts and distrust of young parents to the vaccine”Rodriguez lamented.

He warned that, although most of the minors affected by the virus have not had major complications, some cases have been severe, even fatal. “This is like Russian roulette, they can give anyone complications,” he said.

Dr. Víctor Ramos, president of the College of Surgeons, agreed that, as occurs at the beginning of school with the requirement of vaccines, parents usually take their children to inoculate in the last days.

“By January 31, they have to have both doses (of the COVID-19 vaccine),” he said of students who want to return to face-to-face classes.

Likewise, the pediatrician pointed out that, although minors tend to tolerate this virus better, some have become complicated and required intensive treatment.

According to Dr. Carmen Suárez, president of the Puerto Rican Society of Pediatrics, there are currently a large number of minors infected with the virus, some of them hospitalized.

Health data warn that yesterday there were 87 minors hospitalized for COVID-19, five of them in intensive care units.

“Most likely, many have not been able to get the second dose because they are infected or their parents have COVID,” Suárez said.

He added that, after 10 days in isolation, if they have been without symptoms for 24 hours, they can already be vaccinated.

“You no longer have to wait three months like before to get vaccinated (after a contagion),” he said.

According to Suárez, some parents have said that they are waiting for more minors to be vaccinated before inoculating their children.

“We have already emphasized that this vaccine is safe and effective. To optimize school safety, the more people who are vaccinated, the more safety there will be (against the virus),” he reiterated.

He recalled that the risk of severity and hospitalization for COVID-19 is reduced with the booster dose. All students 12 years of age or older must have such a booster to return to class.