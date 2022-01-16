Adamari López asks her audience to pray for her

Adamari Lopez He was honest with his audience through a video shared on Facebook. In this, the Puerto Rican told her fans that she has tested positive for COVID, which is why they have not been able to see her anymore on Hoy Día. And it is that the protocols indicate that she must indeed be isolated.

Part of the video was shared by Telemundo on Instagram. But along with the original from Facebook, this was what Alaïa’s mother wrote: “My beautiful people I greet you from home to tell you that I tested positive for Covid19, I thought I had escaped in these two years of pandemic. I love you and remember that health is the most important thing. I count on your prayers and affection.”

Through this link you can access the full statement made by Adamari López on her official Facebook account:

In the video you can see Adamari López calm, she can even be heard serene when she speaks when she says: “I know that many have been wondering why I have not been on the show for a few days. I felt a little sick, I thought I had a pretty bad cold, but I’ve done the tests for COVID-19 and the result has come out positive.

The symptoms of Adamari are: sore throat, body aches, headache and fever. He assures that he had been doing COVID tests in Telemundo, because on the channel they do daily tests and it always came out negative. But he says that once he felt bad he stopped going and then he underwent another test, but this one was positive. Adamari López has COVID.

Despite the circumstance, Adamari assures that he is fine, and that for now he will have all possible care. He explained that Alaïa is fine, although at first he apparently had a cold. He explains that his daughter will stay at home, and that she will be taking care of herself separately.

The host of Hoy Día explains that for now she will be away from the program, and from social networks to be able to recover properly. Make it clear that this counts so that people do not worry about not seeing her as constant as she has remained active both on her networks and in the program. She states that she will return once she feels fully recovered.

