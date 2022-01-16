Adela Noriega: Reyna and Alejandro, the little-known brothers of the actress | celebrity | Mexico | MX | FAME

Who are the brothers of Adela Noriega? Reyna and Alejando are two of the closest relatives of the remembered actress who is retired from soap operas and public life. Many mysteries have hovered over the isolation of the Mexican celebrity from the entertainment industry. Many followers, in addition, have gone to their social networks to meet or find clues about the protagonist of “Quinceañera”, “The privilege of loving”, “Fire in the blood”, among other productions.

The Adele’s life continues to generate speculation among fans. The last known series in which the artist would be was “cappadocia” in 2009, for HBO Latino. Later, he disappeared from the small screen and public opinion.

In 2021, Norway became a topic of conversationthe house of the famous” and went Alicia Machado who revealed one of the secrets surrounding the current life of the actress.

According to the reality show winner, Adela Noriega I would be living in weston, Florida, in the United States. He said so in a conversation he had with other contestants on the Telemundo program, but he did not give more details. For example, Gaby Spanic He asked her what she did for a living. “Suddenly you find her sometimes out there”, was the only thing Machado said.

Adela Noriega in the telenovela “Fire Ardiente” of 2008. (Photo: Televisa)

WHAT IS KNOWN ABOUT REYNA AND ALEJANDRO, ADELA NORIEGA’S BROTHERS?

Reyna and Alexander They are the brothers of Adela Noriega, the actress who moved away from television and public opinion for more than a decade. The first has shown her talent for cooking and embroidery, as has been seen in her posts on social networks.

while of Alexander Mendez not much is known after the retirement of his famous sister. He used to accompany her on her television projects. And the last time they were seen together was in beverly hills in 2009, when Adela was about to shoot “Capadocia”.

Just as the image of the Mexican actress has become a mystery and a source of speculation, the brothers’ social networks are also questioned by fans, who ask about the actress’s reasons for moving away from fame and also question the authenticity of the account of the celebrity’s relatives.

HOW DID THE RUMOR OF ADELA NORIEGA’S SON EMERGE?

In the 1990s, the rumor arose that Adela Noriega had a son with the former president, after the journalist Rafael Loret de Mola recounted an alleged incident between the actress, whom he calls “Seductive soap opera lover” and Cecilia Ocellli, ex-wife of Salinas de Gortari.

According to the communicator, this occurred when the protagonist of “The privilege of loving” went to give birth to her baby at the English Hospital in Mexico City, according to a publication by Univision.

“The ladies exchanged more than just jerks and the members of the Presidential General Staff, powerless, avoided a confrontation between those who cared for Mrs. Ocelli and those in charge of monitoring the ‘seductive telenovela lover’”, he wrote in his book “The Scandals” (1999).

After the brawl, it was mentioned that the former president sent Noriega and his son to the United States to calm the waters for the alleged extramarital affair. With this, the rumors increased, since he stopped making soap operas for a while, the last one he recorded in Mexico was “Dulce Desafío” (1988-1989).

Adela Noriega with Fernando Colunga in “Real Love”. (Photo: Television)

WHY DID ADELA NORIEGA GET AWAY FROM TELENOVELAS?

The last time anything was known about Adela Noriega was in October 2017, when TVNotas magazine assured that Adela lived in Miami, Florida, and that she was one hundred percent dedicated to being an entrepreneur.

Days after the publication, she was seen by a Univision reporter in the Polanco neighborhood of Mexico City, driving a black truck, which raised suspicions that the actress could be in Mexico to resume her acting career.

However, a few weeks ago the journalist Gustavo Adolf Infante announced, in the program ‘First Hand’, that Noriega continues to live in Mexico and told some details of the current life of the protagonist of ‘Amor Real’.

Infante pointed out that Adela resides in Polanco, Mexico City: “Out of respect for your individuality and your privacy I will not say where, (but) I know what building you live in,” he said.

The journalist also stated that the protagonist of ‘Quinceañera’ is engaged in real estate. “He has a real estate company and has land, apartments and houses,” said Gustavo Adolfo.

“I think he does not go anywhere, he is not seen in restaurants, shopping malls, anywhere,” Infante concluded.

To date, there is no certainty that the actress will be able to return to public life or to melodramas, despite the great success of the projects she starred in.