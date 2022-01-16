Aislinn Derbez admits that she did not have a new love for Mauricio Ochmann

Aislinn Derbez has a new smile that lights up her personal life. She has been dating Jonathan Kubben for almost a year, although it was only in December when she confirmed to the whole world that she had a new love. That was the starting point to talk about how good he feels in this relationship and post photos with his crush. But before he let himself be arrowed by Cupid, Eugenio Derbez’s daughter was not ready to love again, and the reason was none other than her ex and father of her daughter, Mauricio Ochmann.

©@aislinnderbez Aislinn Derbez and Jonathan Kubben

Aislinn confessed that after announcing their separation in March 2020, she had time to mourn the decision to go her separate ways with the man who two years ago had sworn eternal love. Thanks to a mutual friend, the first-born of the Derbez met Kubben. The youtuber he was interested in her, and kept trying to contact her, but Aislinn didn’t feel ready to open her heart.

“When my friend told me that he wanted to present it, I wasn’t ready, I needed time”, confessed Aislinn about how she decided to cleanse her heart and energies before starting a new relationship. “I was living the process of my separation. A year and a half later, I told him I was ready to meet him,” she added in her talk with Who. Aislinn had healed, and she finally felt comfortable to let one more person into her life.

Jonathan Kubben’s perseverance and Aislinn’s good relationship with Mauricio

Kubben was not going to let that girl who caught his attention so much escape. He wanted to meet her and gave her time and space without letting her forget that he was there, although it was not easy and he almost gave up. “About six months before we met in person, she didn’t fight me that much. Colder impossible. I tried it once when I replied to a story on Instagram and he didn’t answer me, so I said ‘I’d better leave it’”, revealed the native of Belgium. To justify herself, Aislinn assured that she did it that way because she knew she would like it and she needed to heal.

©@aislinnderbez Mauricio Ochmann, Aislinn Derbez and their daughter Kailani

Jonathan was also shocked to see how well Aislinn and Mauricio get along, who will have a bond that unites them for life through their common daughter, Kailani. “Every day they talk, talk and help each other. What a life lesson to think that things can be like this. Because the two are thinking that they have a common goal, which is that the girl is well and make everything work for the good of Kai, “he assured.

