Alejandro Zendejas and Jorge Meré are expected

The Eagles of America, having received the news that the meeting for the second day of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX vs. Mazatlan at The Kraken Stadium was postponed, he allocated the days that separate him between the debut against Puebla and his next presentation before the Atlas FC, to focus mainly on Stove Football.

+ ALL THE MOVEMENTS TOWARDS THE CLOSURE OF 2022 +

In this sense, the official announcement of Alexander Zendejas. Although various sources involved in the operation on the side of the institution cream blue, on the low, they already comment that they reached an agreement with the directors of the Club Necaxa, the arrival of the winger who also knew how to wear the shirt of Chivas.

On the other hand, the one that seems to be getting closer and closer to Coapa is the defender Jorge Mere. After the departure of Emmanuel Aguilera to the Atlas, the top brass of the Eagles of America They accelerated for one of the names they had written down to reinforce the defense. In this regard, the Spaniard was not included in the duel that the Cologne had to deal with Bayern Munich by Bundesliga.

América Femenil goes in search of its first victory in the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX

The Eagles of Women’s America by Craig Harrington They want to leave behind the tie of the first day of the Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX with Atlas FC, with a win over UNAM Cougars. The match will take place this Saturday, January 15, starting at 12:00 p.m. CDMX at University Olympic Stadium.

Two casualties in América Femenil for the duel with Pumas UNAM

Craig Harrington can’t count on the Eagles of Women’s America vs. Cougars UNAM for the second day of Grita México C22 Tournament of Liga MX, with Sarah Luebbert and Mayra Pelayo for having tested positive for Covid-19. However, this time you will have at your disposal Katty Martinez to make her debut as a player of the Cream blue.