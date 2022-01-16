Alexis Vega’s partner placed diamonds in his teeth

Midtime Editorial

Known on social networks for showing her life full of luxuries, Paula Gonzalez, sentimental partner of Alexis Vega and mother of two, showed her most recent eccentricity, which took her to put diamonds in her teeth.

Like the Chivas footballer, who in June of last year wore his teeth with a pair of diamonds, Paula decided to second him this time, with a result that pleased him and that he did not hesitate to share on Instagram.

in them you can see a couple of the fine objects placed at the height of the canines (fangs), something that the striker also did with the help of the dentist Chrystian Mejía, who is usually used by the players of the Sacred Flock.

For a couple of years it has become a trend wear diamonds on teeth, since even figures such as Rosalía, Beyonce, Madonna, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry have used them, paying just over 10 thousand dollars for each one.

In Paula’s case, it is unknown how much she spent, since it depends on the quality of the precious stone, although there is certainty that did not drop below 5,500 pesos, given an investigation carried out by Infobae when Vega placed hers.