Alianza loses to Metapán at the start of Clausura 2022

Alianza lost in its first match of Clausura 2022 against Metapán at the Cuscatlán stadium, in what was the surprise of the opening day of the contest. The goals for the Calero team were scored by Milton Molina and Jhoaho Hinestroza.

But the figure of the match was the Spanish midfielder Gregori Díaz, who led the Calero team to victory and was a headache for the players of the White team. The Iberian assisted the team’s second goal.

Alianza finished the game with two players less after the expulsion of Jonathan Jiménez and Iván Mancía. In addition, the national champion began the championship without several of his figures such as Marvin Monterroza, Mario González, Narciso Orellana and Bryan Tamacas who are concentrated in the El Salvador national team.

So were the goals of Milton Molina and Jhoaho Hinestroza against Alianza.

Also, Franco Arizala – star signing of the team – was absent because his migration permits were not completed.

The victory leaves good feelings in Metapán, a team that starts the tournament with the challenge -mainly- of saving the team from relegation.

But the champion tried to dominate the game from its genesis. His style of play was the same as that of past championships: long ball transitions looking for the verticality of his team to seek to specify with his striker Rodolfo Zelaya.

But Metapán had his thing. He showed order at the beginning of the match and dared to dock especially on the right wing where Fernando Clavel created danger accompanied by Gregori Díaz and Jhoaho Hinestroza.

It was an even match during the first 15 minutes of play. But it was Metapán who gave the best sensations on the field when the Iberian Gregori Díaz took the ball to distribute it to the sides.

THE FIRST SCARE WAS FOR ALLIANCE

The first dangerous chance in the game was recorded at minute 18 when the Spaniard from Metapán Gregori Díaz took a ball on the edge of the area, feinted with his left leg, and then took a whiplash that went just above the crossbar defended by Yimmy Cuéllar . The first scare was for the national champion.

Metapán’s dominance was unusual in the Cuscatlán stadium and while Alianza did not react on the field, the visiting team sought to do damage. About minute 23, for example, Jhoaho Hinestroza left up to three players from the capital on the mark and then tried to unleash a shot inside the area, but Yimmy Cuéllar was ahead of the action and burst the ball to the side.

Alianza managed to react on the field around minute 26 when Ezequiel Rivas managed to filter a ball towards Juan Carlos Portillo, who in the first instance fired a shot that went into the hands of Óscar Pleitez.

After his answer, the whites had two more moves to get ahead. The first was through a corner kick where, after a defensive clearance by Metapán, Ezequiel Rivas found the ball on the edge of the area and released a shot that went just outside the right post of Pleitez.

Two minutes later, through a set piece, Alexis Renderos headed inside the area after an extension by Rodolfo Zelaya in the area. The ball remained without problems in the hands of Pleitez.

The game was even again during the last stretch of the first half. Although Alianza was left with one man less after Jonathan Jiménez was expelled from the game at minute 39 due to a double warning from Germán Martínez.

SECOND TIME

Alianza and Metapán began the second half with the intention of imposing their conditions on the field in order to score the go-ahead goal. It was a difficult goal for the capital team considering that they had a numerical inferiority after the expulsion of “Chato” Jiménez.

However, it was the pupils of Milton Meléndez who took the initiative to seek to break parity. The whites were more dangerous due to the individualities of players like Rodolfo Zelaya, Juan Carlos Portillo and Mitchell Mercado who constantly came to the calera area to look for the first of the match.

In the 56th minute, for example, a great counterattack play was generated at the feet of Mitchell Mercado who, after taking off Iván Castro’s mark, filtered a ball to Juan Carlos Portillo and he looked for Rodolfo Zelaya through the center, but the control of the national striker was not the best and the ball went to the outside of the field.

A minute later, Fito Zelaya again broke the defensive line with a deep pass to Juan Carlos Portillo, but the “Goat” rushed in and shot a cross into Pleitez’s hands.

METAPAN GOALS

After the good start of Alianza, Metapán was the one who found the advantage in the Cuscatlán stadium with two goals.

The first originated after a foul on the right where, after taking a free kick by Julio Amaya, the calero captain Milton Molina rose to head in front of Yimmy Cuéllar and beat him to put the 0-1 on the board.

The first goal generated surprise in Alianza and their response was to go for the equalizer immediately, but in a poor delivery by Mitchell Mercado to Ezequiel Rivas in midfield, the Iberian Gregori Díaz saw Jhoaho Hinestroza uncheck through the center and in a race together with the central defenders of Alianza, the Colombian managed to get rid of Cuéllar’s mark and send the ball to the back of the net.

Milton Meléndez’s response to the 0-2 deficit was to bring in players like Emerson Mauricio, Óscar Cerén and Mario Jacobo, but Alianza was unable to find clarity in front of the rival goal and Metapán maintained his advantage.

At the end of the match, Herman Martínez expelled Iván Mancia and Alianza finished the match without two players on the court. The three points went to Metapán.