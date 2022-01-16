Alicia Machado and Jorge Aravena win leading role in telenovela | INSTAGRAM

after the big success that Alicia Machado has obtained in the entertainment world, winning the Telemundo reality show ‘The House of the Famous’, a program in which he took hundreds of thousands of dollars and for which many people want his return to the screens.

For your part Jorge Aravena he also has an audience that loves him very much and wants to see him again in the world of TV soaps, with hundreds of requests pouring in for him to join some draft and it has been fulfilled.

Apparently we can enjoy Alicia and Jorge together, a leading couple For the aforementioned television station, it was the same one who was in charge of sharing a photo with her, saying that they were aware of their lives and that she loves her very much, which she finds very funny.

Of course many people reacted to this publication and it is very excited thinking about the leading role that these two celebrities would have obtained on Telemundo, the fans were very excited and her fans, not to mention.

After having given everything in the reality show mentioned above, many expect a lot from these two characters who could do something incredible with a basic script.

Alicia Machado would have earned this leading role thanks to her great popularity.



Imagine, if they did excellent without anything written in the house of celebrities, surely an interpretation of some story could work in an excellent way and that is what we could be witnessing very soon.

We will continue waiting for more information about this project in which viewers will surely be able to spend an excellent time appreciating the contents that the production house is about to launch and that are practically a guarantee of what will be good.

