Anabel Hernández defends herself against threats from Andrés García

After the publication of the book Emma and the other narco ladies in which Anabel Hernández relates several celebrities like Andres Garcia with drug traffickers, the actor was not silent and made several comments against the journalist, who now responded to him.

It was in an interview for the eighth that Anabel Hernández responded to the threats and to the apparent lawsuit that Andrés García will file against him for relating him to the Beltrán Leyva family.

“Yes, I must say that some other reactions are surprising, such as, for example, that of Mr. Andrés García, we would say that there he already enters a point where yes, there is an abnormality, an anomaly in this way in which the actor reacts. First of all, I must absolutely ratify myself,” said the journalist.

Anabel Hernández referred to some statements made by Andrés García where he accepted that he knew several drug traffickers and that he had even received financial help from them.

“’That they were good people, that sometimes they help you.’ People can see it, his words are there, even some of those phrases were exposed in the presentation of the book there in Guadalajara”.

After what Andrés García mentioned that the journalist had to prove what she was saying or he would have to face a lawsuit, said Anabel Hernández.

“I support each of the words and lines that I wrote about Andrés García. There is not the slightest doubt about what I wrote (…), we invite him and the entire audience to read the book, what is written and not what a person’s mind imagines”.

Among the words that Andrés García addressed to the journalist through a video on YouTube pointed out that Anabel was telling lies in her book.

“There goes a message for this poor pende… she is a speculator, she has been telling lies to get publicity so as not to starve, because she is what she is, a starving woman.”

