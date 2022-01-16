Analysis of the labor welfare of accounting professionals through computational models

José Joaquín del Pozo Antnez, doctoral student at the Loyola University Data Science Doctoral Program He has defended his thesis at Loyola University’s Córdoba Campus Assembly Hall, obtaining an outstanding grade. The researcher has presented his work entitled ‘Analysis of the occupational well-being of accounting professionals through computational models’, which has demonstrated the direct relationship that exists between the damage to the health of accounting professionals and work overload and deadlines. adjusted. However, the study has not shown the influence on labor involvement or the meaning of work for workers dedicated to this profession.

This thesis analyzes the well-being of accounting professionals by investigating the effects of labor demands and resources on their health, the incidence of employment quality indices in relation to involvement with the activity, as well as on the meaning of work.

The research has been carried out from a sample of 739 accounting professionals. To achieve the objective, computational methods based on analysis through nonlinear regression techniques using Artificial Neural Networks have been applied, estimating the model parameters by applying two algorithms; the Extreme Learning Machine algorithm and the Genetic Integer Programming algorithm.

The results obtained confirm the negative relationship that exists on health due to work overload and certain demands of the profession with tight deadlines, without however having an influence on job involvement or the meaning of work. Likewise, the results of this study show the moderating effect exerted by the social environment, the support of superiors, the application of personal skills and, the perspectives of the professional career that do present a direct and significant relationship with the involvement work and the meaning of work.

The doctoral student has completed his thesis as a student of the Doctoral Program in Data Science at Loyola University, applying this science to the solution of real problems in the field of social sciences. Data science is an elementary and multidisciplinary axis of science, as well as a key element today to solve many situations. Algorithms are the basis on which multiple operations of various kinds are based, aimed at improving people’s lives and achieving greater robustness in systems, better forecasts of what is going to happen, and improving systems in various fields. Terms such as “big data”, “artificial intelligence” and “internet of things” are becoming more and more common in the press, forums and social networks.

The thesis has been tutored by the doctoral professor of the Loyola University María Luisa Rodero Cosano and supervised by the doctoral professors of the same university Horacio Molina Sánchez, Antonio Ariza Montes and Francisco de Ass Fernndez Navarro. The Court has been made up of doctors Felipe Hernndez Perlines, from the University of Castilla-La Mancha, Pilar Tirado Valencia, from Loyola University and Manuel Orta Prez, from the University of Seville.

Loyola University has an extensive doctoral program in Data Science that has several lines of research aimed at solving problems through analysis, segmentation and forecasting in the short and medium term, of time series, statistical and econometric models and computational intelligence. It also has a Department of Quantitative Methods, whose research highlights the development and application of new methodologies linked to the field of intelligent computing and artificial intelligence for the resolution of real problems in the field of social sciences, health and economics. .

In addition, the Engineering Department has the Optimization, Supervision and Control of Distributed Systems research group, which has a line of research in cyber-physical systems that provides the theoretical foundations and mathematical algorithms that are applied to various areas such as the control of vehicle fleets. autonomous aquatics and intelligent agriculture.

