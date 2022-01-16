Ancelotti suffers a last-minute injury before the Super Cup final

Carlo Ancelotti lost an important piece in the attacking front hours before the final

January 15, 2022 10:26 p.m.

This Sunday, Real Madrid and Athletic Club Bilbao define the 2022 Spanish Super Cup at the King Fahd stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after leaving FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid respectively on the way to the semifinals. An always exciting game between meringues and people from Bilbao.

The last confrontation between these teams took place on the early date of La Liga (precisely because of the Spanish Super Cup), in which Carlo Ancelotti’s team won 1-2 at the new San Mamés with goals from Karim Benzema, Oihan Sancet discounted by the Basques in that meeting. The duel of coaches is taken by the Italian with 4 wins in six games over coach Marcelino, with two draws between them.

For the match against Bilbao, Ancelotti could again count on defender David Alaba who trained with the team again in the last preparation before the Grand Final. David Carvajal is still isolated due to Covid-19 and therefore will not be available to whites. But the great news that Ancelotti received is the loss of attacker Marco Asensio due to muscular discomfort, the Spaniard will not be able to play in the definition of the title.

The former Mallorca and Espanyol player has become an important piece in Real Madrid’s attack, Ancelotti has inserted him on the far right with the Brazilian Rodrygo, and the Spaniard has gone from less to more, little by little recovering his best level. Asensio has scored seven goals and provided two assists in all competitions.