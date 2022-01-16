Android | How to record a phone call on any device | Truecaller | Software | Cell phones | Apps | Applications | Smartphones | Technology | Walkthrough | trick | calls | nnda | nnni | DATA

Record a call you receive from your mobile device with operating system Android, it can be very useful to have evidence when you want to check something; however, most smartphones do not have this important tool for privacy reasons, since in certain countries it is illegal to record a communication without prior agreement. Fortunately, there are applications specialized in recording telephone conversations, such as Truecaller. Do you want to know how to use it? we will explain it below.

Although there are many applications to record phone calls, there are some that only work in certain countries, such as the “Google Phone” app, a platform that is limited in some regions due to privacy issues.

truecaller It is described as an application to identify unknown calls and record them simultaneously, so today we will focus on this last tool and we will teach you how to configure it so that you start recording your calls, yes, we recommend that you have previously agreed with the other person so that you don’t have problems.

HOW TO RECORD A CALL FROM ANY ANDROID MOBILE

First, you have to download the app truecaller from the Google Play Store of Android . You can get it quickly by clicking here .

from the Google Play Store of . You can get it quickly by clicking . Open it and grant it the necessary permissions so that it can operate.

A mini window will appear where the app will ask you if you want to set Truecaller as your default call and call filter application, select the app.

They will automatically invite you to subscribe, it will not be necessary, you can skip this step.

Before recording, first ask a friend or family member to call you so that you can try the tool.

After receiving the call, a new button with the name “Rec” will appear in the lower left corner, touch it and accept the permissions that Truecaller asks for, such as storage and accessibility.

Done, now you can record all your calls in Android, but keep in mind that the quality of the recording sound will depend a lot on the equipment you are using. The app suggests that after answering you immediately activate the loudspeaker and speak loud and clear into the microphone.

HOW TO AUTOMATICALLY RECORD ALL CALLS WITH TRUECALLER

Open the app.

Display the menu that is on the left side.

Go to the “Call Recordings” section.

Lastly, turn on the switch for the “Auto Record” option. All calls will be recorded automatically when you start a call.

