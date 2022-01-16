Ángel Villacampa receives his own medicine

Ángel Villacampa received the same medicine that he used in the first round in Lezama. Then on his return to Bilbao his Levante won 2-3, Curiously, the result that Iraia Iturregi returned to the man from Toledo on his own ground. Soccer coincidences.

The rojiblancas proved to be a brave team. They found themselves very soon with an adverse marker that they turned around and when the Levantines managed to equalize and threatened to win, they found a glimmer of daring to win a sweet and important victory. With an early goal from Andonova, the match dawned in Valencia. Istillart tried his luck with a direct free kick but the ball went wide. Athletic soon pressed in search of the equalizer. Lucía twice and Azkona, with the opposition of Calligaris, made a shot that went wide. Before half an hour, Lucía García managed to tie the game. The rojiblanca striker made a good assist from Azkona beating goalkeeper Korenciova recently signed by the Granota team. Possession continued on the local side but Athletic showed its danger in the rival area. Arana put the Slovenian goalkeeper to the test again and just before the break, Gimbert completed Bilbao’s comeback in the first half.

In the second part, Itxaso injured had to be replaced by Istillart with half an hour to go. Levante continued to struggle in search of a new equalizer and Alba Redondo scored the second for the home side. Athletic lost their place a bit and Toletti and Alba Redondo were about to score the third goal two minutes later, but the former’s shot from the edge of the wall licked Quiñones’ post and the latter’s shot stumbled into the Biscayan defense without achieving its purpose. The match went crazy and Athletic was brave and ambitious. So the rojiblancas took advantage of a devoted rival so that Lucía García managed to overtake, once again, Iraia Iturregi’s. In the final stretch, Villacampa went with everything and introduced three changes looking for a new shock on the scoreboard but Athletic kept order and marched with three points trying to get closer to third place, also moving away a direct rival. Iraia’s set now faces a new ten-day break, until Wednesday 26 in which Athletic will face Racing in Santander their Cup tie and four days later they will host Rayo Vallecano in Lezama.

I RAISED: Korenciova, Paula, Mendoza, Calligaris (Min. 78, Cometti), Lloris (Min. 61, Jucinara), Baños, Irene Guerrero (Min. 78, Tatiana), Toletti, Andonova (Min. 52, Gio) (Min. 78, Carol), Crivelari and Alba Redondo.

ATHLETICS: Quiñones, Oihane, Valdezate, Gimbert, Moraza (Min. 46, Eunate), Oguiza, Istillart (Min. 57, Itxaso), Unzué, Azkona Lucía García and Arana (Min. 77, Peke).

goals: 1-0: Min. 2; Andonova. 1-1: Min. 24; Lucia Garcia. 1-2: Min. 44; Gimbert. 2-2: Min. 63; Round Alba. 2-3: Min. 67; Lucia Garcia.

referee: Martinez Madrona (Murcia). He admonished the local Andonova and the visitors Oihane, Moraza, Oguiza and Quiñones.

Incidents: 400 spectators in the match corresponding to the eighteenth day of the Primera Iberdrola played at the Ciudad Deportiva de Buñol.