Ángela Aguilar: this is the singer’s room at the El Soyate ranch | celebrity | Mexico | MX | nnda nnlt | FAME

In addition to being a talented singer who has achieved many successes in her short 18 years, Angela Aguilar She is also a content creator in the social networks, where she usually reveals more details about her daily life and thus makes her fans know her beyond her songs and prodigious voice.

On Instagram, in addition to posting her best photos of professional sessions and those taken at concerts, she usually shares more relaxed content in her stories, like any girl her age does. For example, you can upload video of what you are doing at the moment, what you are eating, or who you are with at a certain moment.

But this time we will not focus on that social platform but on her YouTube account, where not only the video clips of her songs can be seen, since there is also well-produced content of herself acting as a youtuber.

Through their audiovisual blogs it has been possible to learn a little more about the intimacy of Angela Aguilar, like his room at the El Soyate ranch, which was shown in May 2021.

THIS IS ANGELA AGUILAR’S ROOM

Thanks to the video entitled “Ángela Aguilar – Mi Vlog #86 – Room Tour”, it was thoroughly known about the singer’s room in the well-known El Soyate ranch, belonging to her family. And it is that the young artist did not hesitate to share these images at the request of her fans, who wanted to know that part of her.

“I have been asked many times for a room tour and finally, here it is. Welcome to my room, where I not only rest, it is also one of the places where I spend long hours reading, listening to music, but above all where I enjoy my time alone and get inspired to be able to create and dream everything I do”, he wrote in the description of his video.

What is shown at the beginning of everything is a huge wall full of pictures and paintings that Angela considers important. Some records that had many sales are also included.

Something that also caught a lot of attention was the wall on which his bed is located, since many sentences were written. With her desire to reveal a little more about her, the singer of “La llorona” said that they were excerpts from songs by Joaquín Sabina, which serve to inspire her when she is composing.

Inside the room, he has also considered a reading space for free time and a piano that he usually plays, although there was also a detail that caught the attention of his fans.

And it is that inside her room she has a large wooden piece of furniture that is not exactly hers but her dog’s, where she sleeps and keeps her food, being a very tender and innovative detail because it is not something that is seen often in the house someone’s.

ANGELA AGUILAR’S ROOM TOOR

WHERE IS EL SOYATE RANCH?

One of the most important properties of the Aguilar family is the El Soyate Ranch, which is made up of several hectares of land, a construction that could be classified as an architectural jewel, stables, gardens, etc.

This place is located in Zacatecas and has incredible sentimental value. The original owners were the grandparents of Ángela Aguilar, Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar, who have already passed away and their remains rest on the same ranch.

DOES ANGELA AGUILAR HAVE A BOYFRIEND?

The heiress of the Aguilar family revealed one of her secrets that almost no one knew and has to do with her sentimental situation. This happened during an interview for Univisión with the journalist David Valdez.

To the surprise of many, Angela Aguilar confessed to beingsuper in love”. Although this response surprised everyone, she was clear in stating that she is in love with life and her music because for now she has decided to focus solely on her musical career.

He also indicated that he has not currently thought about giving more details regarding his love life.

“To have some heartbreak, you have to have love first. As long as I have a boyfriend out there, I’m not going to post it, they’ll never know, I can even have one right now and they wouldn’t know. I think that even when I’m married, ok, I’ll say ‘this is my husband’, but never at the dating stage”, he expressed in an interview with the program.