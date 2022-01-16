Aníbal Sánchez plans to return to the Majors in 2022

The experienced Venezuelan pitcher, Hannibal Sanchez, who today has no team in Major Leagues – MLB, plan to return in the season 2022 to continue your race professional.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Venezuelan Aníbal Sánchez, who has not pitched in the Major Leagues since the 2020 season, plans to return to the best baseball in the world for the coming course of 2022, knowing clearly that he wants to continue reaping success in a career that began Already in 2006 with the Florida Marlins, a team that is currently from Miami.

Sánchez, who will turn 38 in February, put on multiple showings for possibly interested MLB teams, including through the end of April 2021. However, he never found a deal to his liking and ended up deciding to sit out the season, seeing professional action only with the Venezuelan National Team in the Pre-Olympic tournament.

Possibilities

The Venezuelan with 15 seasons in the Major Leagues has a high chance of getting a contract for the 2022 season, because the starting market is quite scarce and any team could opt for Sánchez’s arm, which could be striking and also for a modest price. However, we must hope that the lockout ends.

Except for Carlos Rodón and Clayton Kershaw, few names can stand out, so Aníbal Sánchez could join as a possible fifth starter in some Major League rotations.

your numbers

From his debut in 2006 to 2020, Aníbal Sánchez has a 112-113 record in 350 games, a 4.05 ERA and a total of 1,726 strikeouts.

Aníbal Sánchez Considering Return To MLB In 2022 https://t.co/hmvViMiebO pic.twitter.com/SHuViyGCwD — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) January 16, 2022

