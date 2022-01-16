Are Adamari López and Nacho Lozano having an affair? fans think so

MIAMI, UNITED STATES.- Users of social networks suggest that between Adamari Lopez Y Nacho Lozano there would be something more than a friendship. Would netizens have reason to believe it?

On more than one occasion they have been seen sending each other very affectionate messages through these platforms. The foregoing has generated various comments in this regard, among those who support the idea and those who still do not accept the break between the Puerto Rican and the Spanish dancer.

In May 2021, after announcing their separation, the presenter has been under the constant eye of the press, to capture any details about it.

By not clarifying the rumors, everything has been said: a possible infidelity as a reason for the breakup, a new romance on his part and even a war of indirections between her and the supposed new girlfriend. However, the presenter has remained cautious about it and has focused more on her physical transformation, which is the result of hard work and discipline.

Nacho Lozano He has earned a place among the Hispanic public, but now the Mexican is making headlines for something that does not necessarily have to do with his work on this program, but rather because of the alleged relationship he would have with his co-worker, the presenter Adamari Lopez.

This was the post that caught my attention:

The image was shared by Nacho on his official Instagram account and taken during the recordings of Hoy Día, where they both work. The words that the journalist dedicated to her gave rise to all kinds of opinions: “So many reasons why you are a queen, @adamarilopez. 2021 made us chambear, may 2022 be even better”, he wrote.

The publication generated all kinds of opinions from the public.