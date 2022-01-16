Are you coming to Cruz Azul? Cristian Pavón is left out of the Boca Juniors summons list for the Summer Tournament

Boca Juniors will face Colo-Colo from Chile in a friendly summer tournament in the city of La Plata. Cristian Pavón will not say present in that match.

The soap opera between Cruz Azul and Boca Juniors for the signing of Cristian Pavón and the eventual departure of Guillermo Fernández continues. While both clubs are still negotiating the transfer of the striker to the Machine, Juan Reynoso assured that he trusts Pol’s word, who assured him that he will not leave the club for now.

This Sunday a new chapter was added to this narrative, and that is that Boca is playing the International Summer Tournament in the city of La Plata, Argentina. In addition to local clubs such as San Lorenzo, Independiente and Talleres de Córdoba, there are the Chilean teams Universidad de Chile and Colo-Colo, both rivals of Xeneize.

Sebastián Battaglia, DT of Boca, published the list of summoned for the match against Cacique, this Monday, January 17 at 6:15 p.m. (Central Mexico time) and Cristian Pavón was not cited. 23 players entered the roster, including Carlos Izquierdoz, Luis Advíncula and Eduardo Salvio, but Kichán was not there.

The information from Argentina assures that the talks between Cruz Azul and the blue and gold would be unblocked. The offer would be 1.8 million dollars for 80% of the pass, and although Xeneize asked for 3.5 million dollars for Pavón’s letter, they would be thinking of accepting it because in six more months the player will be free.

for now, it only remains to wait to see how the negotiations evolve. Juan Reynoso anticipated that his intention is to close the squad as soon as possible, once the three signings they are looking for arrive, so This week news and latest details of the eventual arrival of Pavón could be known.