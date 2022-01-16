Aruba Airlines new update of its flights from Cuba in January

The Caribbean airline Aruba Airlines updated this January 14 the schedule of its flights from Cuba to Nicaragua and Guyana for the remainder of the month of January, after dissimilar changes, as published on its social networks by the Cuban Airport and Airport Services Company ( ECASA).

So many variations in such a short time has caused the displeasure of many Cuban travelers who buy tickets at high prices and then the airline company changes or simply cancels the connections to two of the most popular destinations on the island today: Nicaragua and Guyana. The former due to the flexibility that free visas allow and the latter due to the fact that it is the headquarters of the reunification processes for Cubans heading to the United States.

José Martí International Airport (Havana): Monday (January 17) from Managua. Tuesday (January 18) to Managua. Wednesday (January 19) from Managua. Thursday (January 20) 2 frequencies to Managua. Thursday (January 27) 1 frequency destination Managua. Friday (January 14, 21 and 28) to Georgetown. Sundays (January 23 and 30) from Georgetown.

Ignacio Agramonte International Airport (Camagüey): Monday (January 17) 2 frequencies to Managua. Tuesday (January 18) from Managua. Wednesday (January 19) to Managua. Thursday (January 20) from Managua. Friday (January 14, 21 and 28) from Georgetown. Saturday (January 15) two frequencies to Managua.

There will also be connections on Saturday (January 22 and 29), a frequency to Managua. Sunday (January 16) 2 frequencies to Managua. Sundays (January 29 and 30) to Georgetown. ECASA always makes it clear that this schedule could be subject to last-minute changes.

HOW TO BUY TICKETS BY ARUBA AIRLINES FROM CUBA

According to the social utility website, “Páginas Amarillas” in Cuba, the Aruba Airlines company is based in Havana at the following address: 23 e/ P, Vedado, Plaza de la Revolución. They also offer the contact telephone number: 7833 3678. Faced with this same question, the company ECASA only answers that “our company does not sell air tickets, so we do not have information about it.”

What are the requirements to travel to Nicaragua? The first thing is to have a valid passport, with extensions up to date and at least six months old before the planned trip. In addition to a round trip ticket, a pre-reservation of a hotel or address of the person in Nicaragua who welcomes you.

You will also need to have a negative PCR 72 hours prior to boarding the connecting flight. You should know that with Aruba Airlines they only allow one bag of 8 kilos free of charge and another of 32 kilos, equally free. Extra luggage is purchased from 100 dollars.

