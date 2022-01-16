Aston Villa vs. Manchester United – Match Report – 15 January, 2022

(EFE) – The stellar debut of the Brazilian Phillipe Coutinho with Aston Villa decisively reactivated Steven Gerrard’s team that avoided defeat against Manchester United (2-2) that could not meet again with the victory despite having a two-goal lead .

Coutinho was decisive. The former Barcelona player burst onto the pitch in the 67th minute, replacing Morgan Sanson, with the score 0-2 and with a goal and an assist he gave his team a point.

Coutinho and Aston Villa celebrate the draw against Manchester United Getty Images

Everything changed since the Brazilian entered the field and stirred up the match. Until then, it was the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes who took center stage and set the stage for Manchester United to face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 in February.

The team of the German Ralf Rangnick, who lost to Wolverhampton on the last date, could not manage their situation. Without Cristiano Ronaldo, injured, it was Bruno Fernandes who assumed the leadership of the network.

United formed from the start with David De Gea, Diogo Dalot, Victor Nilsson Lindeloef, Rafael Varane, Alex Telles; Fred, Nemanja Matic, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Elanga, and Edinson Cavani. He took advantage after six minutes thanks to a massive error by the local goalkeeper, the Argentine Emiliano Martínez. The South American goalkeeper missed an uncomplicated, long-range shot from Bruno Fernandes and went into the goal.

The match was under the control of the visitors. Gerrard’s painting lacked reaction. And in the second half, Manchester United extended their lead on a Fred steal that Fernandes crossed. The Portuguese did not forgive.

Then Coutinho jumped onto the field. Gerrard turned to the Brazilian instead of Sanson. It didn’t take long for Aston Villa to notice the Brazilian’s presence. In five minutes the situation changed.

Bruno Fernandes celebrated Aston Villa vs. Man Utd Getty Images

It was in minute 77 when a play by the former Barcelona player ended with a pass to Jacob Ramsey who shot David De Gea. In minute 82, it was the Brazilian himself who pushed a Ramsey cross into the net at the far post.

Villa Park broke out and surrendered to Coutinho. The party opened. It was a back and forth with options for both. Rangnick turned to Jesse Lingard and Dutchman Danny Van de Beck but it was no solution.

The tie does not serve Manchester United, who have accumulated two games without winning and are still out of the European positions. It stimulates, however, Aston Villa who had two defeats in a row. He dodged the third thanks to Coutinho, Villa Park’s new idol.