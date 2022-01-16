Ayana, the daughter of Lupillo Rivera raises the temperature with tight leggings that mark her great body

Ayana , is one of the five daughters of Lupillo Rivera , and on her social networks she has more than 100,000 followers accustomed to showing off her lush curves, leaving little to the imagination.

On this occasion and after a long absence, Ayana showed off her voluptuous body in front of the mirror, while also showing off her new look to start 2022. Now, her hair is much lighter and wavy.

Through her Instagram stories, the young woman was seen with quite tight sports leggings that mark her slender figure that she accompanied with the following text: “Messy hair after exercise. Honestly, who looks cute after a workout? .

It’s not the first time Ayana raises the temperature in the networks with their images. In the past she has been seen with dresses that are quite close to the body, with openings on the back and legs, sets of leggings and a top that Norma wears, she even posed in very sexy lace lingerie, making it very clear that she feels confident in his way of being and showing himself, as he has reiterated on several occasions.

What Ayana thinks of the lawsuits of the Rivera family

But not only did he reappear to show his body, Ayana Rivera In recent days, he also spoke about the scandal surrounding his family, and in addition to supporting his father, he thanked his followers for supporting him. “Thank you to the fans for supporting my father, you don’t know what it means to him. I have many messages, and I am doing my best to recognize you for so much support for him and his children.” wrote.

Before the confrontation between Lupillo Rivera and his brother Juan, by the companies of the popular singer Jenni Rivera, and after being questioned about how she felt about this situation, Ayana answered: “The only talent he has is telling lies and snorting cocaine. He is addicted to drugs and stealing money from family members” .

He also asked his uncle John Rivera to stop alienating the family by changing the version of what each one of the family members has said for their convenience. And it is that according to Ayana, neither she nor her father insinuated that her cousins, children of Juan and Rosie Rivera, would steal her aunt Jenni’s estate.

And although the Rivera dispute involves money, Ayana on more than one occasion he has insisted that he is not interested in taking advantage of his family’s fortune. “ I don’t need to take advantage. I was born a princess into this inheritance. The throne has already been handed over to me.” he said on one occasion. He also assured that he has not taken advantage of his father’s fame or his family’s money. “ I was a single mother for a long time and even worked two jobs.” and added that just like her aunt, she also worked in a bank and as a waitress on several occasions.