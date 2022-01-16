Belinda looks in a mini more than her legs for social networks | Instagram

In mini! This is how the beautiful singer Belinda once again showed off her legs on social networks and the result enchants fans of the Princess of Latin Pop. Christian Nodal’s beautiful fiancée showed off a mini dress and did it in the best way.

Belinda Peregrin Schull She took advantage of her social networks to promote the clothes she has launched with Shein and being the model herself is something that all her followers enjoy. The actress also chose to model on social networks a fairly fitted black mini dress that perfectly conformed to her figure, with a small neckline in the upper part of the abdomen and long sleeves.

The talented artist posed like the professional model she is, ignoring the presence of the camera and showing off her beautiful distant gaze, using a beautiful stained glass window with flowers as a background.

Belinda complemented her image with her bright red nails, a tone that she shared with her beautiful lips, very natural makeup and Hollywood-style waves. Definitely, not only Nodal, but all Beli’s fans once again fell at his feet.

The photograph in question was shared on Belinda’s official Instagram account 19 hours ago, where it has already exceeded 350 thousand reactions. The famous took advantage of the description of the image to promote the garments.

Belinda looks in mini more than her legs for social networks. Photo: Instagram.



Amazing dresses, coats, pants and tons of other clothes ✨ get your favorite pieces from my SHEIN x Belinda collection. Use my code ➡ BELINDA at @shein_mex #sheinxbelinda❤️❤️❤️.

Belinda She is considered one of the most beautiful women of the Mexican show, as a professional she has left her followers speechless over and over again, but definitely, her most attractive side for many is her personal life.

Although Beli always took care that her romances were not public, the Princess of Latin Pop was not spared from scandals due to love issues and sooner or later some details of her romantic relationships came out.

The entertainment media were aware of his relationships with celebrities such as Giovanni Dos Santos, Criss Angel, among others; however, the comments did not leave Belinda well.

The star has ignored the rumors and has now opened her heart to love next to the Mexican regional singer Christian Nodal, with whom she is even engaged and it is believed that she will arrive at the altar very soon.