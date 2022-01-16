Belinda shows off the best of her fashion style in a photo

Belinda in black dress shows the best of her collection | Instagram

Belinda appears in a tight black dress in a postcard from Instagram showing the best of her new clothing collection.

The singer Spanish, Belinda, appears in a snapshot from her official account in which she currently accumulates 14.5 million subscribers, the so-called “Princess of Latin Pop”, left her followers surprised by showing off her silhouette and charm on a postcard.

Belinda She is not only an outstanding figure in music, but also in social networks and is the well-remembered child actress who will debut in productions such as “Friends forever“(2000), “Adventures in time”(2001) “Accomplices to the rescue”(2002), among others, one of the most acclaimed in this social network.

Belinda in a black dress shows off the best of her collection. Photo: Capture Instagram



The interpreter of “toad“, a figure in a tight black dress that allows her to appreciate her slender silhouette from a window, Belinda, accompanied the description of the image with a legend with some emojis of hearts.

Incredible dresses, coats, pants and countless other garments, get your favorite pieces from my SHEIN x Belinda collection. Use my code BELINDA at @shein_mex #sheinxbelinda.

It reads in the description of the snapshot by the “Christian Nodal’s fiancee“, shared a day ago and in which in the end he accumulated 444,097 likes, among various reactions including Livia Brito.

The reactions and comments did not wait for the beautiful blonde, who has ventured into various facets since songwriter, actress, pianist, model and even in altruistic work.

“Wow, that Nodal is lucky, Look, take a good look at her, she’s so pretty, The prettiest, I love you, I already have several of your clothes and they look super cool, you should get more, How pretty, How beautiful you are beli, How beautiful, Nodal take her to the moon for us, how incredible you look “.

The today “Netflix actress” of the series “welcome to eden“, Belinda Peregrín, has also collaborated in various magazine publications, including editions such as Elle, Vogue, Marie Claire, Caras, Quien, Her World, among many others.

The “businesswomanShe has also launched her own skincare line as well as spearheading various advertising campaigns.

Belinda Peregrín Schüll has demonstrated her taste for fashion on several occasions, which has also distinguished her as a “fashion Icon”.