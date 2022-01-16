Bengals win their first playoff game in 31 years by beating Raiders

The Cincinnati Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years. by beating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in the first game of the Super Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFL season. With the win, the Bengals advanced to the AFC Divisional Round.

The last postseason game the Bengals had won was in the 1990 season against the Houston Oilers in the Wild Card Round.

The Raiders opened the scoring with a 47-yard field goal from Daniel Carlson, however, the Bengals took the lead on the ensuing drive on a 7-yard pass between Joe Burrow (24/34, 244 yards, 2 TDs) and C. J. Uzomah.

Cincinatti’s defense was present in the game when Trey Hendrickson sacked Derek Carr (29/54, 310 yards, 1TD, 1 INT) and snatched the ball from him. Defensive end Larry Ogunjobi recovered the ball and four plays later the Bengals added three points on Evan McPherson’s 31-yard kick.

After a three and out of the Raiders, both teams exchanged field goals in the second quarter to make the score 13-6. McPherson shot from 30 yards and Carlson from 28.

After the two-minute break in the first half, both the Bengals and Raiders scored. Burrow connected with Tyler Boyd and Carr connected with Zay Jones to make it 20-13 at halftime.

Second half

The Bengals opened the second half with McPherson’s third field goal., now 43 yards. Cincinnati’s attack promised, but a penalty for illegal formation complicated the offensive series.

After a couple of unsuccessful offensive series by both teams, the Raiders consumed seven and a half minutes to put three more points on the scoreboard with a 34-yard field goal early in the fourth period.

Cincinnati turned the game into a two-possession game. when McPherson hit a 28-yard attempt to make it 26-16. This difference did not last long as Las Vegas discounted with a kick of 28 yards.

The Raiders got the ball back with less than two minutes left, but were stopped at the Cincinnati nine-yard line when Germaine Pratt intercepted a pass from Carr in the direction of Darren Waller.

All Burrow had to do to get the Bengals’ first playoff win in 31 years was get down on one knee.