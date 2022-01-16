Betplay League: Martín Cardetti spoke about Santa Fe’s debut in the Betplay League | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

The preseason for the cardinal squad ends with a view to what will be the debut next Friday against Equidad Seguros at the El Campín stadium, their last friendly game was this Saturday against Llaneros in two days, where the lion achieved victory and left very happy to his coach with a view to debut.

“I’m happy with the work done, it’s always good to play for the players to get to know each other, the last friendly was held and that leaves me happy with a view to what the future will be,” said the strategist in a chat with the press office of Independent Santa Fe.

In the same way, he confirmed that the players are already beginning to have in their heads the idea of ​​the game that the coach wants.

“This is game by game, the players are already beginning to get the idea of ​​the game, in several games the work has been seen, obviously mistakes are made but I think we are ready, there is a week left to finish correcting the mistakes and continue working”

To finish, he sent a message to the fans for the debut of the cardinal team

“We are waiting for the fans on Friday, we are well prepared to start, I hope they join us, it is very important for us” he concluded.

Santa Fe will have its debut this Friday at 6:00 PM at the El Campín Stadium against Equidad Seguros.