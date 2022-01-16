Biden Blames Spider-Man for Omicron Outbreak

This is how ‘SNL’ reacts to Biden’s victory 2:06

(CNN) — “We’re in the middle of a cold, dark winter,” said James Austin Johnson playing President Joe Biden as he kicked off “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. “This winter is so dark that Republicans don’t think you should vote.”

Johnson’s Biden then explained that this virus has disrupted our lives, holidays, gender reveal parties, and “wildfires that started as gender reveal parties.”

But, he said, there is one simple thing that could make all this go away.

“Stop watching Spider-Man,” Johnson’s Biden told the American people. “Think about it, when did Spider-Man come out? December 17. When did each person have omicron? The week after December 17.”

And now, a message from President Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/Q8TglFNBlF — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) January 16, 2022

He then answered questions from the press.

The Ego Nwodim reporter asked if he was really blaming “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which broke box office records last month, on the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

“Yes, I did,” he replied. “Next question”.

The Bowen Yang reporter asked if Biden believed covid-19 would end if people stopped going to the movies.

“I didn’t say stop going to the movies,” Johnson’s Biden said. “I said stop watching Spider-Man. You can watch anything else.”

He explained that he, for example, saw the first half hour of “House of Gucci” and that it was “enough movie for anyone”.

Another reporter, played by Heidi Gardner, asked if this theory was based on any data.

“Yeah, everyone in America has seen Spider-Man like eight times,” Johnson’s Biden claimed. “Everyone in the United States also has covid-19. Stop watching Spider-Man.”

Biden’s character then said that he hadn’t seen the movie because he couldn’t get tickets.

The Yang reporter asked about the problems with testing and the increase in cases.

“You want to know if you have coronavirus,” Johnson’s Biden said. “Look at your hand. Does it have a ticket to Spider-Man? If so, you have covid-19.”

Biden also blamed the Spider-Man movie for inflation and the failure to pass the voting rights bill.

He then answered a final question, which was whether there is a version of Biden in the multiverse that *wants* people to watch “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Finally, a good question,” Johnson’s Biden said. “Actually, I thought a lot about this. I’ve consulted with Dr. Fauci and Doctor Strange. As far as I know, there are at least three Joe Bidens.”

Pete Davidson then appeared from a different universe as the real Joe Biden saying that this universe was about to collapse.

“Hurry up before the portal closes,” said Davidson’s Biden before saying the show’s signature catchphrase, “Live… From New York, it’s Saturday night.”