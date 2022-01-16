Biden sends the military to the hospitals most burdened by the pandemic in the US.

A thousand US military medical personnel will be deployed starting next week to hospitals in at least six states – New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Rhode Island, Michigan and New Mexico – to help their overwhelmed workforces. weather the overload created by the pandemic. Joe Biden announced this and other measures at a briefing held this Thursday at the White House.





The rapid expansion of the omicron variant of the virus has not only increased hospitalizations, despite its relative mildness compared to the delta, but has also multiplied casualties among health workers themselves. The military will fill in those gaps where possible.

The military deployment will be added to a previous reinforcement with federal medical personnel in states that are in a hurry due to the insufficiency of employees and health resources.

Military teams will now bolster that support “by triaging patients, helping to decompress overburdened emergency departments and freeing up healthcare providers to get on with other life-saving care,” a White House spokesman said. The soldiers “will work alongside health personnel on the front lines.”

Biden insists that it is a pandemic “of the unvaccinated”

At the same time, the government will double the rapid home COVID tests that will be distributed free to Americans at home, to 1 billion. It will also increase the shipment of N95 masks, more protective than surgical ones.

“I know we are all frustrated going into this new year as virus cases reach new heights,” the president said. And he insisted that this is still “a pandemic of the unvaccinated”





