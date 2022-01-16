Blow to TV Azteca: Uncover gay romance between leading men from Televisa; they work together on novel

Mexico City.- They report a gay romance between two gallants of Televisawho work together in a new soap opera of the television station, which will premiere this Monday, January 17.

In the last days they uncovered that the San Angel TV will bet on a gay couple in the melodrama divided love, as two famous actors will star in a Romance among them.

It’s about the actors lambda garcia Y Federico Ayos, although it will not be in real life, only in history, which aims to give more inclusion to put homosexual couples on screen, despite the fact that it was previously a taboo.

This is not the first time that Televisa bets again to integrate LGBT+ characters within his soap operas after many years where only heterosexual couples were protagonists.

Now the former driver of the today program and the Argentine actor Federico Ayos, who is the stepson of the actor Diego Olivera, will be in charge of repeating the success caused by the couple known as ‘Aristemus‘.

As will be remembered, Emilio Osorio (Aristotle) ​​and Joaquin Bondoni (Cuauhtémoc or Temo), gave life to young lovers in the telenovela Together, the heart is never wrong, spin-off of My husband has more family.

Now the television station bets again on sexual diversity and plans to give a blow to the rating of TV Azteca in the process by introducing a new LGBTQ+ couple to the small screen.

Lambda, who had already done telenovelas on TV Azteca and only did The queen is me on Televisa in 2019, decided to leave the morning show to return to fiction in this project produced by Angelli Nesma.

For his part, Ayos, 29, is Argentine and has participated in Televisa productions such as The candidate, For loving without law, The dragon, Doctors, lifeline Y Do you remember me.

In the plot, both are best friends and from there will emerge the story in which they will end up falling in love.

We are best friends, that can be said because obviously we are not going to spoil the plot,” Lambda said in an interview with the Hoy program.

Divided Love premieres next Monday, January 17, and stars Eva Cedeno Y Gabriel Soto. This melodrama was announced by said television station in conjunction with Univision as one of its most ambitious productions for this 2022.

