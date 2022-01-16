Bob Saget’s funeral reunited the cast of “Full House” including Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The funeral procession was held on Friday for fire Bob Saget for the last time. The close circle of the “Full House” actor gathered at Los Angeles’ Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery to honor his memory.

John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were some of the celebrities linked to “Full House” -comedy that with his character Danny Tanner gave him world fame- who were present to fire the actor

John Stamos and Dave Coulier were among those who carried the casket during the procession. Prior to his participation in the funeral, the actor who played Uncle Jesse in the remembered series of the 80s and 90s published on his Twitter account: “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accepting the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

They were joined by John Mayer, a musician with whom Bob Saget had developed a great friendship. Without going any further, the singer was responsible, along with Jeff Ross, for bringing the deceased actor’s car back to his home.

“There were a lot of tears, of course, but also a lot of laughter. It was a perfect goodbye for Bob.”a source told Us Weekly. After the funeral there was a reception at the home of Jeff Franklin, the creator of “Full House”