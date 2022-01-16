Brayan Gil, discarded from the selection for future octagonal matches

“It is very remote the possibility that it is,” he said andhe president of FESFUT, Hugo Carrillo, before the possibility of including Brayan Gil in the selection call for the match against the United States at the end of the month at the start of the octagonal. The leader confirmed that the procedures have not been completed and, with a few days to travel to Ohio, it is impossible for the player to be on the next payroll.

Carrillo mentioned that “because of the procedure before FIFA, the possibility that he could be in the call is very remote, Professor Hugo Pérez has already stated that everything depends on him (Gil), the documents were sent to him and he has to sign them and the main one is where he resigns from the Colombian federation. Without a document like that it is impossible”.

The leader also stressed that the deadlines are not met for the player to become available against the United States. “We haven’t done the paperwork because we don’t have that letter. Today is January 14 and we left 19. Eligibility is practically impossible.”

EXTENSIVE PAYROLL

Hugo Carrillo also mentioned that a roster of between 23 and 24 players will travel and not just 18 as on other occasions, due to the complications that could exist due to casualties due to Covid-19. He said that “in recent days there have been more cases and we cannot be exempt from that. Given everything that is happening, we will have a broader list of players so that the coaching staff can choose.”

The team leaves on January 19 for the United States and will play a friendly match against a USL team to prepare for the final duel against the United States, on the 27th of this month.