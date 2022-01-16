Britney Spears dedicates strong words against her sister Jamie Lynn | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Jamie Lynn Spears became the center of attention and her name became a trend in social networks after the controversial interview she gave for presenter JuJu Chenen, where revealed family conflicts, but with a revelation that caused a stir among users.

And it is that the actress assured that her sister came to threaten her with a knife, which he described as erratic behavior, but Britney Spears was not silent and ranted against her younger sister on different platforms.

The Princess of Pop immediately reacted to Jamie Lynn’s accusations, clarifying that her younger sister was never there for her for more than fifteen years, so considers that he has no right to speak about his life while under the guardianship of his father, even mentioned that, once again, he seeks to hang on to his fame.

“Anyway, what really bothered me is that he said my behavior was psychotic when she wasn’t even there for me 15 years ago. Why talk about it now? Unless she said that to promote her book,” her post read.

Britney Spears wished Lynn success on her next memoir and wrote that she hoped it would sell many copies of it, as well as emphasize that he learned the lesson of not trusting anyone, much less in his family who assures that they have done him enough damage.

“I hope your book does well, Jamie Lynn. My family ruined my life and now they make me look like the crazy one… The lesson learned from all this is not to trust people., or anyone, make your cats and dogs your family and take care of yourself,” she said.

As if that were not enough, Jamie Lynn Spears returned the message to her famous sister and wrote that her book does not focus on Britney, in addition to emphasizing that she worked hard to achieve her success and that he is not to blame for “having to live in his shadow”.

To end her message, the actress wrote “I don’t want drama and despite everything, I will always love my older sister.” What seemed like the end of the discussion was only the continuation of the conflict, because the interpreter of “Toxic” responded again and accused her of having reached a new level of baseness by inventing various lies in order to stand out in the entertainment world.