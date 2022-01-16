broadcast minute by minute for day 2 of Liga MX

LIVE follows the broadcast of the match between Chivas and Pachuca for matchday 2 of the Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 from the Hidalgo Stadium. LIVE transmission.

Deportivo Guadalajara will make its debut away from home in the 2022 Clausura Tournament visiting the Tuzos de Pachuca. The game corresponds to Day 2 of a new campaign in the MX League and will be arbitrated by Adonai Escobedo González, who will be accompanied by line judges Jorge Antonio Sánchez and Enedina Caudillo Gómez.

The Sacred Flock will return to activity in Mexican soccer in this interesting commitment against the hidalguenses as a visitor. The last red-and-white presentation away from home was in the Repechage of the Shout Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 against Puebla where they fell on penalties. Now the strategist Marcelo Michel Leano will try to take advantage of the renewed vigor, after the debut with a win to face a duel that will be more than complicated in the Hidalgo Stadium.

Guadalajara closed the previous campaign with 22 units in 10th place in the general table, product of five wins, seven draws and five setbacks. In addition to qualifying for the Repechage where they were measured against Puebla and fell on penalties after a thrilling match from start to finish. Given this, the victory they obtained on Day 1 It refreshed the memory and the illusions of the followers who trust in another good result against the hidalguenses.

