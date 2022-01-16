California and Several US States Under Tsunami Warning After Tonga Volcano Eruption – NBC New York (47)

The tsunami warning for the coast of San Diego was canceled hours after warning of the possible impact of the eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga, which reached the west coast of the United States and Canada, where waves were recorded that in at least one case They exceeded one meter in height and caused slight flooding.

So far there are no reports of injuries or the extent of damage in Tonga because all internet connectivity to that area was lost around 6:40 p.m. local time, said Doug Madory, director of internet analytics at the firm. network intelligence Kentik.

“A tsunami is occurring along the coast of Alaska, British Columbia (Canadian) and the west coast of the United States,” he said shortly before 11:00 a.m. in that area (19:00 GMT). the US Tsunami Warning Service on its official Twitter account.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning is in effect for:

California, except the coast of San Diego, from the border with Mexico to the border with the state of Oregon, including San Francisco Bay

Entire Oregon Coast.

The outer coast of Washington, from the border with Oregon to Slip Point, the coast of the Columbia River estuary.

Alaskan coast, from Chignik Bay to Attu Island.

The waves recorded so far range from 0.2 feet in Alameda (California) to 4 feet in Port San Luis, about 186 miles north of Los Angeles, in the same state, according to that service belonging to the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The impact took place despite the fact that the Californian coast is situated nearly 5,400 miles from the South Pacific island nation of Tonga, where the volcanic eruption took place.

The tsunami caused “light flooding” in the port of Santa Cruz, California, where beaches were closed and people were evacuated from commercial areas near the coast, although no one was forced to leave their homes, he said. City Manager Elizabeth Smith told CNN.

There was also “flooding to the parking area” near the beach in Port San Luis, where the highest waves were recorded, the Los Angeles division of the National Weather Service (NWS) said in a tweet.

In Berkeley (California), some 110 people were evacuated from ships and docks in the coastal area, according to local media Berkeleyside; and most of the beaches in the south of the state were closed due to the alert.

“Do not approach the coast to observe the tsunami,” the Tsunami Warning Service stressed on its website.

This service removed the tsunami warning for Hawaii hours after issuing it, after verifying that there had been no waves of that magnitude in those US Pacific islands.

Instead, NOAA kept the tsunami advisory in effect for the states of California, Oregon, Washington and Alaska, as well as Canada’s British Columbia.

Residents of American Samoa were alerted to a tsunami warning by local radio stations, as well as by church bells that rang throughout the territory. An outside siren warning system was out of order. Those who lived along the coast quickly moved to higher ground.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE IN A WARNING ZONE

Experts recommend the following:

Get out of the water and away from ports, marinas, breakwaters, bays and inlets.

Be alert and follow the instructions of your local emergency officials as they may have more detailed information.

If you feel a strong earthquake or prolonged ground shaking, take immediate protective measures, such as moving inland and/or uphill, preferably on foot.

Do not go to shore to watch the tsunami.

Do not return to shore until local emergency officials

indicate that it is safe to do so.

indicate that it is safe to do so. For boat operators, When weather and conditions allow, move your boat to

sea ​​to a depth of at least 180 feet. If you are at sea, avoid entering shallow waters, ports,

marinas, bays and inlets to avoid floating and

submerged debris and strong currents.



CHILE ASKS TO EVACUATE EASTER ISLAND BEACHES

The Chilean National Emergency Office (Onemi) issued an alert this Saturday and asked to evacuate the coasts of Easter Island, the Juan Fernández archipelago, San Félix Island and Antarctica after the eruption of a volcano near the island of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean.

The Hydrographic and Oceanographic Service of the Chilean Navy (SHOA) declared through Twitter the “State of Precaution” that, according to the scale of risks handled by this agency, “indicates the possibility of a minor tsunami” in those territories.

The closest to Tonga Island would be Rapa Nui, known as Easter Island, located 2,300 miles from the Chilean mainland. Meanwhile, the Juan Fernández archipelago and San Félix Island are much closer to South America, at about 372 miles.

The alert comes hours after a violent eruption of an underwater volcano near Tonga in the South Pacific, which caused a fierce tsunami that has hit the coasts of this island nation and has also set off alarms in other nations in the region.

“SMALL TSUNAMI WAVES” ARRIVE IN THE CARIBBEAN

The eruption of an underwater volcano in Tonga this Saturday generated “small tsunami waves that are not threatening in the Caribbean basin,” the US Tsunami Warning Service reported on its website.

These waves ranged from 0.1 feet recorded on Isla Mujeres and Puerto Morelos (Mexico) to 0.4 feet measured on Mona Island, in Puerto Rico (United States), said the service belonging to the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The institution stressed that “no action is required” because the size of the waves is not a cause for concern, and insisted that there is no tsunami threat in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands or the British.

WHAT HAPPENED IN TONGA

There were no immediate reports of injuries or the extent of the damage, as communications with the small nation remained cut for hours after the eruption.

In Tonga, video posted on social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas, swirling around homes and buildings.

Satellite images showed a huge eruption, a plume of ash, steam and gas rising like a mushroom over the blue waters of the Pacific.

The Tonga Meteorological Services said a tsunami warning was declared for the entire archipelago, and data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center showed waves of 2.7 feet were detected.

Authorities in the nearby island nations of Fiji and Samoa also issued warnings, telling people to avoid the coast due to strong currents and dangerous waves. The Japan Meteorological Agency said there may be some slight swelling of the water along Japanese coastlines, but it is not expected to cause any damage.

The Islands Business news site reported that a convoy of police and military troops evacuated King Tupou VI of Tonga from his palace near the coast. He was among the many residents who made their way to higher ground.

The explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions.

Earlier, the Matangi Tonga news site reported that scientists observed massive explosions, thunder and lightning near the volcano after it began erupting early Friday. Satellite images showed a 3-mile-wide plume rising into the air up to about 12 miles.

More than 1,400 miles away in New Zealand, authorities warned of storm surge from the eruption.

The National Emergency Management Agency said parts of New Zealand could expect “unusual strong currents and unpredictable coastal surges following a major volcanic eruption”.

The volcano is located about 40 miles north of the capital, Nuku’alofa. In late 2014 and early 2015, a series of eruptions in the area created a small new island and disrupted international air travel to the Pacific archipelago for several days.

Tonga is home to some 105,000 people.