Camarasa says “everyone” heard Lopetegui tell Jordán to get dizzy

SEVILLA — Betis midfielder, Víctor Camarasa, indicated after the suspension of the derby against Sevilla in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, when Sevilla player Joan Jordán was hit with a PVC bar thrown from the stands, that “everyone” They heard in the band that Julen Lopetegui told him to act as if he were dizzy and throw himself on the ground, although he later qualified his words.

Jordan was taken to a hospital to be checked out after the game was suspended. Getty Images

“The action of someone who does not represent our fans is embarrassing and unjustifiable. I hope that Joan Jordan is fine, although we have all heard (including the fourth referee) how his coach encouraged him to ‘get dizzy and throw himself on the ground,'” he said in the Saturday night the Betis player on his Twitter account.

Embarrassing and unjustifiable the action of someone who does not represent our fans. I hope that Joan Jordan is fine, although we have all heard (including the 4th referee) how her coach encouraged her to “get dizzy and throw herself on the ground”. pic.twitter.com/oT3m0CZAUp – Victor Camarasa (@vicama8) January 15, 2022

Camarasa specified his first message ten minutes later on the same social network. “With this tweet I’m not saying that Joan is faking or simulating, I’m just telling what has been heard in the field,” he said.

His teammate Juan Miranda agreed on Twitter with his teammate Camarasa’s first message: “I completely condemn what happened in the stands and I hope that Jordán is fine. We have all heard how his coach encouraged him to throw himself and get dizzy, they knew what they were doing” , pointed out the Betic left side.

The cup derby between Betis and Sevilla was suspended by the Basque referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea three quarters of an hour after he decided to interrupt the game, when the Sevilla player Jordán received the impact of a PVC bar 39 minutes into the first half in the head just after tying the local team at one.

The incident occurred as soon as Betis equalized with an ‘Olympic goal’ by the French Nabil Fekir and, in celebration of the goal by the local fans, a stick thrown from the stands of Benito Villamarín’s Gol Sur hit Jordán in the head, who at first he fell on the grass, somewhat dazed.



The National Police, a member of the security device activated for this rivalry meeting that had been declared high risk, has been working since the events occurred to identify the alleged perpetrators of the altercations, although at the moment there are no detainees, according to reports. police sources.