Can Cryptocurrency Rush Become a Trillion Dollar Industry?

As incredible as this milestone is, it has taken Bitcoin a dozen years to achieve it. The decentralized finance (DeFi) market, meanwhile, went from zero to $100 billion in just over a year. Apps like Uniswap, Compound and Aave have sucked up a lot of liquidity in the market, on the crest of a wave that could turn into a tsunami. The question is: how far can DeFi go?

Making bold decisions in DeFi

According to experienced crypto investors, the sector could reach $800 billion by 2022. Considering that DeFi was worth less than $1 billion at the start of 2020, this is downright staggering. Of course, it hasn’t happened yet; crypto billionaire Matthew Roszak is just looking into a crystal ball and guessing what might be on the horizon. Still, who dares to bet against?

Today, in 2022, DeFi has countless tentacles. Aside from trading, there are protocols dedicated to lending, credit, savings, liquidity mining, derivatives, custody, securities, stablecoins… and they’re popping up everywhere, not just on Ethereum, but also Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polkadot, Matic, Solana, Tron… Observing the landscape, not to mention participating in it, is as disconcerting as it is intoxicating.

Crypto storyteller @redphonecrypto – worth following on Twitter – calls DeFi “humanity’s Tower of Babel, a computer language that all cultures in all countries can speak.” And it is true that many DeFi protocols express an admirable desire to bank the unbanked, to board the drifters left behind by legacy financial institutions. Others are less beneficial and are aimed more at speculators and yield hunters who consider the term “degen” – trading without asking the source of funds – a compliment.

It is clear that DeFi is evolving at a crazy rate. It’s not just the number of protocols appearing online, but the diversity. Let’s take non-fungible tokens as an example.

Rampant demand for NFTs has seen platforms like Open Sea reach multi-billion dollar valuations as collectible assets take up an increasing share of blockchain network activity. The explosion of interest in NFTs, which are primarily minted on Ethereum, has clearly been a key factor in driving ETH’s performance this year; Incredibly, it has gained more than 350% from January 1 to this 2022.

To date, NFTs have not seen much use, but that is beginning to change. Musicians have released albums as NFTs, and some tokens entitle front-row concert tickets for all subsequent tours. One company, Royal, even allows individuals to buy shares of songs in the form of NFTs, with token holders earning royalties as the music they’ve invested in gains popularity. Wines, cognacs and great whiskeys are already being sold with NFTs, essential to avoid the increasingly aggressive counterfeit market.

Elsewhere, NFTs can represent revenue-generating plots of virtual land in sprawling metaverses, as well as digital objects (virtual swords, armor, art, sneakers) that can be used in a variety of immersive video games. Some protocols even allow NFTs to be fractionated and deployed in DEX-based liquidity pools.

From DeFi to Gamefi

In short, NFT-DeFi hybrids are a promising avenue for further growth in the wild west of cryptocurrencies. And speaking of hybrids, there is another one to understand: gamefi.

An amalgamation of gaming and finance, this emerging offshoot involves the gamification of financial mechanisms where users can earn performance simply by…playing a game. Since gamers need to interact with cryptocurrencies to participate, paying network fees every time they buy or trade avatars, weapons, or maps, communities are rapidly forming around viral gaming protocols, drawing non-crypto users to the game. DeFi maelstrom.

One of the first in the gamefi space is Axie Infinity, a Pokémon-like game that allows users to generate income through NFTs and cryptocurrencies simply by caring for, breeding, challenging, and selling furry digital creatures called Axies. Amazingly, it has managed to amass over $1.65 billion in total sales to date, having amassed a user base of one million.

A few weeks ago, the TRON Foundation announced the creation of a $300 million fund to boost gaming projects for the next three years. And you can bet other platforms are eyeing the huge potential that can be unlocked from blockchain-based gaming, especially with the evolution of augmented reality and virtual reality headsets.

Of course, we should not take for granted that DeFi is a rocket ship with unlimited fuel reserves. Its continued growth will depend on many factors, such as the success of layer 2 scaling solutions on Ethereum, and whether it is able to improve accessibility and “bank the unbanked.” It bears mentioning, right now, less than 10% of the 5 million DeFi users are from developing countries; fulfilling this promise would be huge.

However, as long as ecosystems mature and institutional investment continues, DeFi seems destined to continue its unstoppable march, democratizing access to a borderless financial system built on the blockchain.. However, given the increasing prevalence of NFT and gamefi protocols, we may have to change the term financial system to something more colourful: financial gaming perhaps? One thing is for sure, the era of financiers as they decide who can and cannot interact with the monetary system is coming to an end. Without a doubt, that is something that we can all celebrate.

*The author is founder and CEO of NGRAVE, a Belgian digital asset security company. Creator of the world’s most secure wallet for storing securities and cryptocurrencies.