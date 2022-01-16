Cardano DEX Announces Mainnet Launch Date and ADA Increases 10%

Cardano (ADA) decentralized exchange SundaeSwap announced the launch date on the mainnet, news that caused a significant increase in the price of the ADA token.

Through a blog post on January 15, SundaeSwap confirmed that the launch on the mainnet of the fully functional beta version will be next January 20th.

The statement also announced that the projects will be able to create pools Starting Tuesday, January 18.

SundaeSwap highlighted that the DEX launch process will have three key moments:

Thursday, January 20: SundaeSwap will launch as a fully functional beta decentralized exchange (DEX).

Tuesday, January 25: the first round of ISO awards will be calculated. ISO Participants must delegate ADA to qualified ISO Scoopers by 21:45 UTC on January 25 in order to earn SUNDAE for all five rounds of ISO.

Thursday, January 20: SUNDAE rewards begin yield farming. Yield farming will be available for at least the first six months of the DEX SundaeSwap, and during this period, LP tokens in stake to produce agricultural contracts in pools eligible can earn additional SUNDAE rewards.

SundaeSwap: ISO and yield farming

SundaeSwap’s statement explains how participants will be able to qualify for Initial Staking Offer (ISO) rewards. For it, they must have made stake with ADA with eligible SPOs before 21:45 UTC on January 25:

“Your reward will be calculated based on the snapshot taken at that time, and at the same time, at each subsequent epoch limit.”

In this sense, the ISO will start in parallel with the launch of the DEX and “will continue for five epochs, with rewards (5% of the total SUNDAE supply, 1% per epoch)”. To do this, you must delegate before the following dates:

Round 1: January 25 (21:45 UTC)

Round 2: January 30 (21:45 UTC)

Round 3: February 4 (21:45 UTC)

Round 4: February 9 (21:45 UTC)

Round 5: February 14 (21:45 UTC)

At the same time, SundaeSwap offers information on yield farming:

“500,000 SUNDAE will be allocated daily for at least the first six months of DEX operation to produce farmers participating in the following liquidity pools: SUNDAE/ADA, LQ/ADA, WMT/ADA, CARDS/ADA.”

ADA Price Impact

Following the announcement, the price of Cardano’s native token saw significant growth. At the time of publication, ADA is trading at $1.40, an increase of 10% in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Source: CoinMarketCap

SundaeSwap is by far the most popular and most anticipated Cardano-based DEX. Built on a blockchain Next generation SundaeSwap has some unique design elements to address.

In a nutshell, SundaeSwap is an automated market maker that, in its initial form, will serve as something like Uniswap for blockchain Cardano.

Last December, the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, highlighted that one of the most important objectives is Finalize technology use plans blockchain to provide affordable loans to the world’s poorest through decentralized finance and it seems that, with the launch of SundaeSwap, Cardano starts 2022 with good projections.

