Carlos “Gullit” Peña is unexpectedly cut by Antigua

One more year and another team that remains on the road. It is true that the race Gullit Pena He suffered a free fall that took him off the map for a moment, but the last tournaments he has played he has done so with a level to ask for his permanence. However, the change has continued steadily and now he was surprised when Antigua GFC had no more plans for him in 2022.

The Chapines avocado farmers led by the Mexican Roberto Montoya went through their bad moments in the regular phase, but that did not prevent them from making a good league and reaching the semifinals of the last tournament. In that action, Peña was earning his place and everything looked in order to stay as he wanted, but a statement changed everything in the blink of an eye.

“(The club) sent us, through its sports president, a contract termination document. They simply want to change a game system and idea, so they have to get rid of several players. We ended on good terms. They decide to end the contract and we wish them well and that things are given to them”, commented Manuel Urenda, a Gullit agent, to ESPN.

He himself commented that the news was a bucket of cold water for the former national team, but that he ended up taking it well after the good contest held. Although they did not expect it, they know that football can bring these negative decisions, but that was not out of the market, since there are different offers that had not been taken into account until now that the separation has taken place.

Future with several destinations for Gullit Peña

Gullit Peña’s good time in Central America has not been a waste of time and there is no doubt that the offers will be present to start 2022. Guatemala would be an ideal option for him, but it is known that the doors have not been closed to return to El Salvador with CD FAS. In addition, it has been commented that there may be a place in Mexico, but it would not be the player’s total preference.