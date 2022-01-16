Carlos Salcedo, new Toronto FC player

The meeting between Tigres and Puebla will be the last one played by Carlos Salcedo with the feline jacket, and it is that the defender finally accepted the offer from Toronto FC.

As reported by AS Mexico, the Canadian team was the only one that showed interest in the player since the previous week and finally the ‘Titan’ managed to reach an agreement with the North Americans with whom he will become a franchise player of the club.

Even, it was the same defender who broke the news through his social networks, a situation that he cataloged as his “last dance” in Mexican football.

The royals came out more winners in the transfer of Salcedo, because in the negotiations they made Yeferson Soteldo, serving as an exchange with no money involved, The Venezuelan did not open the place to the arrival of the center-back after playing only nine months in Toronto.

It should be noted that Miguel Herrera confirmed what happened last Friday and that the player asked to leave from the previous contest, so it wouldn’t get in the way of Carlos leaving, which in the end happened.

Three will be the years that the former Chivas signs, leaving a total of 102 games with the auriazules (8302 minutes), 7 goals, 22 yellow cards and 3 expulsions, as well as 2 titles, a League (Clausura 2019) and a Concachampions (2020).

It will also be his second experience in the MLS after his time with Real Salt Lake from 2013 to 2015.