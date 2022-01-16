Carolina Sandoval reveals the secret to her great body while wearing a bikini

Former TV presenter Caroline Sandoval She has done her thing again and has been shown in shocking images that reveal that she shamelessly shows off her curves in a tight red bikini.

In a video that the Venezuelan has uploaded to her official Instagram account, she has been seen in a brand new and striking revealing outfit with which she manages to leave very little to the imagination, but her fans are already used to it, since Sandoval is a a very honest, charismatic and zero shameful person, so this would not be the first time that he shows off sensually.

In the revealing images, she is seen from her room, where with a slight movement of her hips she steals the hearts of her followers who are very aware of her publications, and that is where she herself mentions that she is about to reveal the secret that everyone his admirers question him, how do you do to have that great body?

But no one expected that the ‘sash queen‘ at any moment he will begin to apply a ‘lubricant’ to his body, which he says helps him to slip off all the comments of his ‘haters’. At another time, she herself comments that everything is a joke, which has caused the laughter of her millions of followers.

“I really believed it at first I thought you were selling something”, “you are unique Caroline”, “That’s right, my Caro, you’re the best, it hurts whoever hurts”, Some users of the social network have commented. The video currently has more than 42 thousand reproductions and thousands of reactions.

Keep reading:

In a tight bodysuit with a deep neckline, Carolina Sandoval greets her followers from the shower