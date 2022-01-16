Chivas news today: Already from Pachuca for the match

January 15, 2022 12:21 p.m.

The Club Sports Guadalajara He already traveled on Friday, and today, Saturday, he trained at the Condition from gentleman, preparing what will be his game of a Working day two of Closure 2022 against the Tuzos of Pachuca.

Given his contagion by coronavirus, the flock devised an alternative plan to avoid going through the airports, a great source of contagion, and traveled by road to Pachuca in their own ‘bubble’, with the intention of reducing the chances of contagion. An alternative strategy that we will see if other clubs copy.

turn on the stove football, know the latest news and latest news from the Chivas, who will continue to seek to stay in the top positions of the table, when they play against the dean of Mexican soccer.

Chivas already trained in Pachuca

Guadalajara out of habit, usually travel only 1 day before the game, because if the distance is considerable, they would take a plane. Their strategy of moving to their destination changed, and from Friday they traveled to Pachuca, arriving at night. Today, Saturday morning, they have already trained in Hidalgo, and they are still preparing for the game against Tuzos next Sunday, January 16.

The summoned vs Tuzos

Unlike other teams, Chivas always publishes in advance which players are called up for matches, and this one was no exception. The rojiblancos have 21 soccer players for this game, where Roberto Alvarado is confirmed for this game. The rest of the summoned:

Goalkeepers: Raul Gudino, Miguel Jimenez.

Defenses: Carlos Cisneros, Jesús Sánchez, Hiram Mier, Miguel Ponce, Luis Olivas, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño.

Midfielders: Jesús Molina, Fernando Beltrán, Sergio Flores, Eduardo Torres, Cristian Calderón.

Forwards: Isaac Brizuela, Ronaldo Cisneros, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Ángel Zaldívar, Jesús Angulo.

The probable XI of Leaño against Pachuca

With the squad list in hand, they have gotten an idea of ​​who will be chosen by Marcelo Michel Leaño for the matchday 2 game of Clausura 2022: Raúl Gudiño; Jesús Sánchez, Antonio Briseño, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Miguel Ponce, Lalo Torres, Sergio Flores, Roberto Alvarado, César Huerta, Alexis Vega, Ángel Zaldívar.

Lalo Torres grateful to the board and is proud of the quarry

Eduardo Torres is a boy from the quarry who has been growing over time, and has become one of the starters for his last two coaches. The player dedicated a few words to the board in TUDN: “Today, more than ever, the trust that the board has placed in us is appreciated, because today I think that more than half of the squad are homegrown players and that gives us a lot of pride”.

Do they or do they not have 50% of Zendejas yet?

Follow the controversy surrounding the about to become America’s new reinforcement, Alejandro Zendejas. Well, reporters close to Chivas affirm that the herd still owns 50% of Zendejas’ pass, and what America pays Necaxa for him, half will go to Guadalajara. Reporters who handle information about the Eagles and Rays affirm that this percentage does not exist and 90% of the payment will be made in full for Necaxa, the other 10% for the player.