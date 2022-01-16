Chronology of the Djokovic “case”: The lies sank him

One step away from the men’s record for Grand Slam titles, world No. 1, reconciled with the public at the last US Open, Novak Djokovic he was certainly better positioned than ever to seduce sponsors, before his Australian soap opera, which closed this Sunday with the rejection of his appeal against his expulsion, clouded his image again.

These are the main episodes of the controversy over Novak Djokovic, the tennis number one who wanted to participate in the Australian Open (January 17-30) without being vaccinated, and who left the country this Sunday.

December 16:

Two days after attending a basketball game in Belgrade, after which several people tested positive for covid-19, DJokovic underwent an antigen test with a negative result and then a PCR, which was positive a day later.

Before knowing the result, the tennis player attends the presentation of a stamp with his image in Serbia.

December 17

The 34-year-old player participates in an event with young tennis players. Novak Djokovic sure that he carried out a second antigen test before, which was negative. “I had no symptoms, I felt fine and I had not received notification of the positive PCR before the end of that event,” he said in a statement posted on Instagram on January 12.

Dec. 18:

Also in Belgrade, he gives an interview and a photo session to the French sports newspaper L’Équipe, on the occasion of the awarding of the “Champion of Champions” trophy. I already knew then that I was positive for covid-19.

“I felt obliged (…) since I did not want to fail the journalist, but I took care of social distance and the use of the mask, except in photography,” he says. “It was an error in judgment and I admit that I should have postponed that commitment,” he says.

December 25th:

Djokovic is photographed in Belgrade in the company of Serbian handball player Peter Djordjic.