Chronology of the Djokovic “case”: The lies sank him

One step away from the men’s record for Grand Slam titles, world No. 1, reconciled with the public at the last US Open, Novak Djokovic he was certainly better positioned than ever to seduce sponsors, before his Australian soap opera, which closed this Sunday with the rejection of his appeal against his expulsion, clouded his image again.
These are the main episodes of the controversy over Novak Djokovic, the tennis number one who wanted to participate in the Australian Open (January 17-30) without being vaccinated, and who left the country this Sunday.
December 16:
Two days after attending a basketball game in Belgrade, after which several people tested positive for covid-19, DJokovic underwent an antigen test with a negative result and then a PCR, which was positive a day later.
Before knowing the result, the tennis player attends the presentation of a stamp with his image in Serbia.
December 17
The 34-year-old player participates in an event with young tennis players. Novak Djokovic sure that he carried out a second antigen test before, which was negative. “I had no symptoms, I felt fine and I had not received notification of the positive PCR before the end of that event,” he said in a statement posted on Instagram on January 12.
Dec. 18:
Also in Belgrade, he gives an interview and a photo session to the French sports newspaper L’Équipe, on the occasion of the awarding of the “Champion of Champions” trophy. I already knew then that I was positive for covid-19.
“I felt obliged (…) since I did not want to fail the journalist, but I took care of social distance and the use of the mask, except in photography,” he says. “It was an error in judgment and I admit that I should have postponed that commitment,” he says.
December 25th:
Djokovic is photographed in Belgrade in the company of Serbian handball player Peter Djordjic.
December 31:
The SotoTennis Academy tweets a video of Djokovic training in Marbella (Spain). On January 2, the local press photographs him training, also in Marbella.
January 4:
Djokovic announces that he is traveling to Australia to defend his title thanks to a “medical exemption” that will allow him to play the tournament, although he does not specify what it consists of.
All tennis players participating in the Australian Open must be vaccinated against covid-19 or obtain a medical exemption, granted by a commission of independent experts.
January 5:
Djokovic arrives at Melbourne airport at night but is blocked for not having filled out the proper form for the visa to enter the country.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison demands that Djokovic provide proof that the “medical derogation” he benefits from to participate in the tournament is justified, without which he will be returned “home by the first plane.”
Your visa is annulled.
January 6th:
The tennis player files an appeal in court against the cancellation of his visa and his expulsion. This is suspended and he is taken to a holding center.
January the 8th:
Djokovic would have received the medical exemption after testing positive for covid-19 on December 16, his lawyers reported in the appeal brief.
January 10:
An Australian judge orders Djokovic’s immediate release. In his opinion, if the authorities had given him time, “he could have consulted other people and presented arguments to explain why his visa should not be cancelled.”
The Australian government concedes that the manner in which the interview was conducted was not “reasonable”. A government lawyer warns however that the executive can still decide on an expulsion, which would result in the veto on his entry into Australian territory for three years.
January 11:
The player resumes training.
It seems that in the document delivered upon his arrival in Melbourne he did not indicate that he had been in Spain within the 14 days prior to his trip, something that could lead to his expulsion.
12th of January:
Djokovic denounces in a statement on Instagram the “misinformation” about his appearances in public after his positive test on December 16 and provides his chronology of the events.
Regarding not having indicated his presence in Spain within the 14 days preceding the trip, Djokovic acknowledges “a human error” that “was not deliberate” by his “agent”.
January 13th:
The draw for the Australian Open designates Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic (78th in the world ranking) as Djokovic’s opponent in the first round.
January 14:
The Australian government again cancels Djokovic’s visa, estimating that his presence in Australia “could encourage anti-vaccination sentiment”.
January 15:
The Serbian tennis player returns to the detention center pending a final decision by the justice system on his appeal for his expulsion to be blocked.
January 16
The Australian Federal Court rejects the appeal of the N.1 in the world against his expulsion. “Extremely disappointed”, the current champion in Melbourne “respects the decision” and leaves the country on a flight to Dubai.
“(His) absence from the Australian Open is a loss for tennis,” estimated the ATP. “(Australian leaders) humiliated themselves,” says Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.
On the contrary, the local government congratulates itself on the judicial victory through its immigration minister: “Australia’s closed border protection policy has kept us safe during the pandemic,” says the latter, Alex Hawke.