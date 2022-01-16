Colombia National Team: Rueda announced who his favorite striker is

Colombia will face its first game of 2022 against the Honduran national team. The ‘tricolor’ national is concentrated in U.S to face this duel that will serve for Colombia to prepare for the double date of the Qualifying to Qatar 2022 in view of Peru and Argentina, respectively.

In the press conference prior to the commitment to the ‘H’, the coach Reinaldo Wheel He hinted that his striker Miguel Ángel Borja is his reference card: “Miguel Ángel has come in the selection process With a good start, unfortunately due to naivety we lost him in important games and we couldn’t have him in the last games. He’s just getting back to his level, I think we can’t be very precise in that regard.”

Likewise, the Valle del Cauca strategist added that “this game tomorrow will give us a better measure of the level it can give. They know that after his injury he lost many games and in the end Gremio did not finish very well and it cost them the category”.

On the other hand, Rueda stated that after his previous season “Miguel had vacations and now he is adapting to a new coaching staff (Junior). I hope he continues on that scoring streak and with that motivation, he is a player who transforms himself with the national team”.

It must be remembered that these two characters already knew each other before, as they were champions of the Libertadores Cup 2016 with National Athletic, since the one born in Tierralta was his scorer, and when he has been with the ‘tricolor’ he has been fundamental in the attack.