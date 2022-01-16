Colombia vs. Honduras: first test of the year for the ‘tricolor’, thinking about the Qualifiers | Colombia selection

Decisive year for the Colombian National Team. After a long road, there are only four days left for the South American Qualifiers to reach their end and thus meet the teams that will achieve the long-awaited goal of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup.

For this reason, finalizing details, not leaving anything to chance and choosing well will be crucial for the technical director Reinaldo Rueda, who this Sunday, January 16, will have the opportunity to observe new players, mostly from the National League, whom summoned.

Men like Álvaro Angulo, Andrés Colorado, Andrés Felipe Román, Andrés Llinás, Yaser Asprilla, Daniel Giraldo, Harold Preciado and Stiven Vega, with excellent presence in their respective Colombian soccer clubs, will fight for a place.

Of course, they will not be alone, since experienced players who know what it means to wear the ‘tricolor’, such as Miguel Ángel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero, will accompany them, guide them and be the center of attention in this preparatory match, against Honduras.

Everyone’s team returns, the Colombian National Team. This will be his first outing in 2022 and leaving good impressions will be key, also thinking about rediscovering the goal, since he has accumulated five games without scoring, and filling himself with confidence for what is to come.

And it is that on January 28 and February 1, against Peru, as a local, and Argentina, as a visitor, respectively, the double round of Qualifying will take place, in search of as many points as possible so as not to risk going to Qatar.

Probable lineups of both teams



Colombia: Jose Luis Chunga; Andrés Felipe Román, Andrés Llinás, Homer Martínez, Álvaro Angulo; Daniel Giraldo, Stiven Vega, Juan Fernando Quintero; Yimmi Chará, Harold Preciado and Miguel Ángel Borja. DT: Reign Wheel.

Honduras: Luis Lopez; Ómar Elvir, Júnior García, Maynor Figueroa, Denil Maldonado; Kervin Arriaga, Juan Delgado, Diego Rodríguez, José Mario Pinto; Ivan Lopez and Eddie Hernandez. DT: Hernan Dario Gomez.

Data from Colombia vs. Honduras