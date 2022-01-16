Colombia vs. Honduras: Reinaldo Rueda’s lineup, where to watch today’s friendly match on TV | Colombia selection

Opening day and exam in the Colombian National Team. This Sunday, starting at 5:30 pm, they will play a warm-up match against Honduras at the DRV PNK Stadium, in Fort Lauderdale (United States).

With a large number of soccer players from the Colombian league, most of them new to the National Team, Reinaldo hopes to draw good conclusions from this test, and try to give them a new opportunity in the next call, which will be to compete in the Qualifiers.

In addition, he hopes to shoot two consecrated in Selection: Juan Fernando Quintero and Miguel Ángel Borja, who have been part of the qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Rueda knows that the test will not be easy for those he leads; Although Honduras will also have new faces and the absence of stars, Hernán Darío Gómez will be in charge, a strategist who does not make the games easy for any rival.

In addition, it will be a way to regain confidence in Rueda’s ideas. Even if the Colombian star team does not play, a victory would generate another energy ahead of the matches against Peru (January 28) and Argentina (February 1).

Colombia likely line-up: Jose Luis Chunga; Andrés Felipe Román, Andrés Llinás, Germán Mera (Homer Martínez), Álvaro Angulo; Daniel Giraldo, Steven Vega; Yimmi Chará, Juan Fernando Quintero, Harold Preciado and Miguel Borja.