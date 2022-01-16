Colombia vs Honduras today live online via Caracol and Gol Caracol | Where and How to see Colombia-Honduras FREE ONLINE | NCZD DTBN LB POSTING | Colombia CO | SPORT-TOTAL

Confirmed lineup of Honduras to face Colombia.
Warm-up of the Honduran team in Fort Lauderdale.
Confirmed formation from Colombia: J. Chunga; Y. Candelo, Y. Gómez, H. Martínez, F. Hinestroza; D. Giraldo, S. Vega, J. Quintero, Y. Chará; M. Borja and H. Preciado.
Hernán Darío Gómez on the Colombian team: “For me it is one of the 3 or 4 best in South America. They will go to the World Cup.”
Honduras has the record in favor with six wins, Colombia won four times and also tied four times.
The Colombian team seeks to end a streak of five games without scoring.
Strong storm in Fort Lauderdale shortly after Colombia vs. Honduras.
Possible formation of Colombia against Honduras: Diego Novoa; Álvaro Angulo, Yeimar Gómez, Andrés Llinas, Andrés Roman; Andres Colorado, Daniel Giraldo; Harold Preciado, Yimmi Chará, Juan Fernando Quintero; Miguel Angel Borja.
This was the last training session of the Colombian team before facing Honduras.
The Colombian coach summoned players from the local tournament and some who play abroad, but are on vacation, for the game against Honduras. Among those called, stand out the World Cup players Miguel Borja and Juan Fernando Quintero, the latter will return to River Plate after being in Chinese soccer.
The ‘Tricolor’ is having a bad time in the Qualifiers, since they haven’t won for five games and haven’t scored goals either. For that reason, this friendly will serve to test new players in different positions on the field.
The team led by Reinado Rueda will receive the “Bicolor” first in Barranquilla on January 28 and is obliged to win, since they have the same number of points, but the team led by Ricardo Gareca has a worse goal difference. Then, they will visit Buenos Aires to face the ‘Albiceleste’, which is already classified (February 1).
The ‘Cafeteros’—who are in fourth position in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers with 17 units—will seek to add a victory that will allow them to arrive motivated for the duels against Peru and Argentina, respectively for the next double date.
Caracol TV is an open signal channel accessible to the public, whether by cable operators or DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users, in both cases the signal is HD. If you want to watch Colombia – Honduras via streaming, you can do it through the Gol Caracol TV service (gol.caracoltv.com).
Caracol Play is a unique experience for its users with subscription or registration, where you can watch Colombia vs Honduras live and direct, in addition to other content.
Watch Reinaldo Rueda’s conference shortly before facing Honduras for the friendly match.
COLOMBIA’S HISTORY IN ITS LAST FIVE MATCHES
The Colombian National Team does not have a good time in its last matches for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers and that is how it went: four draws and one lost.
→ Colombia 0-0 Paraguay for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers
→ Brazil 1-0 Colombia for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers
→ Colombia 0-0 Ecuador for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers
→ Colombia 0-0 Brazil for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers
→ Uruguay 0-0 Colombia for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers
WHICH CHANNEL TRANSMITS COLOMBIA VS. HONDURAS
The friendly match between Colombia and Honduras will be broadcast on Caracol TV, you can also follow minute by minute on El Comercio.
These were the postcards in the training of the Colombia selection last Friday, January 14. As is known, Juan Fernando Quintero is the star that stands out in the call made by Reinaldo Rueda.
The coffee selection is going through a difficult moment in the playoffs, since, they have not been able to win in their last 5 games or score a single goal. Thus, Reinaldo Wheel seeks in these friendlies, to have more variants in attack for the 4 crucial games of playoffs that remains. On the other hand, Honduras is having a hard time in the Concacaf Qualifiers, since they have not been able to win since the qualifying process began, registering 3 draws and 5 losses.
Both squads will measure forces live this Sunday, January 16 in an international friendly at the Lockhart Stadium starting at 5:30 p.m. (Colombian time). Both teams are looking for their best version for the remaining matches in playoffs.
Welcome! Live and enjoy the transmission of the preview and minute by minute of the live match between the Colombia vs. Honduras for a friendly duel in U.S. This meeting will serve as preparation for the date of Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 that are coming Do not miss all the incidents that El Comercio will share.
The national anthems of both countries are sung in the stadium.