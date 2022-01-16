Conor McGregor, attacked with Molotov cocktails; police investigate

EFE

Mexico City / 15.01.2022





conor mcgregor was attacked with several Molotov cocktails, when the mixed martial arts fighter was cooking in one of his restaurants in Dublin; this happened in the week and those responsible have still not been found, since Thursday The police investigate what happened.

The Irish police (Garda) reported that they are working on the “attempted attack” happened in one of the pubs owned in Dublin by the controversial mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor.

The Garda explained in a statement that those responsible tried to cause “material damage” last night at the bar “The Black Forge Inn”, located in the Drimnagh neighborhood, south of the Irish capital.

Local media say that two individuals on a motorcycle threw Molotov cocktails against the front of the pub, although the Garda has indicated that “no damage was caused”.

The police have appealed to obtain help from citizens and witnesses to this incident, while requesting “images taken at night in the area”.

According to the digital media “Dublin Live”, the pub was already closed at the time of the attack, but McGregor, 33, was still inside because he was participating in a “culinary event”.

“The Notorious”, one of the richest athletes in the world, he bought this bar last year for two million euros and spent another million on renovations, making it a very popular destination in Dublin for locals and tourists alike.

