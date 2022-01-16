Controversial TD against Raiders Should the referees annul the action?

Burrow completed in the end zone, but before the ball reached Boyd a whistle was heard

Your instincts are correct if you feel like NFL officials have thrown more bandanas this 2021. Violations rose to 13.88 per game during the regular season, slightly higher than it was in 2020 (13.14), but still well below what it was in 2019 (16.17) and 2018 (15.87).

That’s the only context you need as you watch this year’s postseason games. It would be a surprise if we see many games full of infractions and, hopefully, we will spend the next four weeks talking about the performance of players and coaches, and not about the penalties they did (or didn’t do).

But there are plenty of rule-based twists to consider beyond handkerchiefs. In the 2020 AFC Championship Game, for example, then-NFL Vice President Al Riveron allowed a non-reviewable play review. Ultimately, he reversed a decision that shouldn’t have been made on the grounds that the game settled who would represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

We will cover all your doubts about the decisions of the officials in this space, which will be updated when an explanation of the rules, some important context or any situation with the officials is required. Join this trip. (The most recent plays will be at the top.)

Tyler Boyd celebrates after receiving to score. A controversial play because a whistle was heard before the ball reached his hands. AP

A bad whistle in the Bengals scoring

Raiders-Bengals in the wild card game, 1:15 remaining in the second quarter.

What happened: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walked to the right sideline on his third down when he was at the Raiders 10-yard line. With the ball in the air, a whistle was heard on the originating NBC broadcast. Then Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd caught the pass and scored.

How was it resolved: After a lengthy discussion by the officials, led by referee Jerome Boger, the play was marked as a touchdown.

Analysis: Unless the whistle came from the crowd or from somewhere other than the seven officials on the field, this didn’t have to be a touchdown. There are two options. The whistle was intended to declare Burrow off the field, or it was an inadvertent whistle. In either case, NFL rules require the play to end at the whistle.

NFL Rule 7, Section 2, Article 1(m) states: “When an official erroneously blows the whistle while the ball is still in play, the ball is immediately dead.” In this case, the rule goes on to say: “If the ball is in the player’s possession, the team in possession may elect to put the ball in play where the play was declared dead or replay the down.”

So the score shouldn’t have counted and the play had to be replayed. It is not reviewable. Players often stop playing when they hear the whistle and it is unfair to allow action after the whistle to count.

A similar play occurred during a 2015 game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. In that case, official Gene Steratore correctly stopped the play, even as Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola was running upfield, but misplaced the ball where Amendola was when the whistle blew.

Raiders advance at the 2-yard line after the receiver leaves the field

Raiders-Bengals wild card game, 1:18 left in the first quarter

What happened: Raiders kick returner Peyton Barber grabbed the ball, which was bouncing near the sideline, and went out of bounds at the 2-yard line.

How was it resolved: Barber was voided at the 2-yard line and put the Raiders in awful field position for his third possession of the game.

Analysis: Barber was trying to take advantage of a little-known rule in the NFL in an effort to guard the ball at the 40-yard line. What he wanted to do was get off the field and then touch the ball. When a ball touches a player after he has gone out of bounds, the ball is declared out of bounds at that point. If Barber had left the field first, the Bengals would have been penalized for an outfield kick and, by rule, official Jerome Boger would have put the ball at the 40-yard line. ruled that he stayed with him when he came out at the 2-yard line.

Multiple teams have tried to take advantage of this rule in recent years, deliberately walking off the field and then touching the ball, most notably the Green Bay Packers’ Randall Cobb in 2021.